Fashion
This black owned brand makes waterproof turbans to protect your natural hair
In The Know is proud to celebrate National Black Affairs Month. During this month our team will be highlighting a wide range of black owned brands. We encourage you to support today and beyond.
People in the black community know that textured hair can be difficult to maintain. With that in mind, those of us with curly, frizzy and curly hair invest in quality products that keep our hair hydrated and well-groomed.
The work, however, doesn’t end there, as it’s also important to protect your hair. One of the best ways to do this is to use a silicone, satin, or silk wrap that reduces friction and keeps all that moisture locked in.
Brand owned by blacks You become natural does it better than most with its chic and versatile turbans. And, best of all, they’re completely waterproof, so you can keep your hair protected in style while lounging at the beach or by the pool.
Small business owner based in Texas Monique Petite founded the brand, inspired by playing many roles and needing a hair cover that could accompany me in all aspects of my life.
With the busy man and woman in mind, she created You Go Natural to provide a simple and stylish way to protect your hair from the elements.
Currently, there are over 100 styles to choose from, including turbans, t-shirt updos, and tie headbands. Recently, You Go Natural also launched a trendy and versatile men’s line. Check out some of our favorite picks below.
Sand bath turban, $ 48
The Sand bath turban is perfect for days at the beach or shopping. The outer shell is made of quick-drying, chlorine-resistant lycra fabric, while the interior is lined with lightweight, hypoallergenic waterproof silicone to keep your hair dry.
Kaleidoscope Turban T-Shirt, $ 35
Timeless You Go Naturals Kaleidoscope Turban T-Shirt adapts perfectly to any casual look. It has a jersey exterior and a satin lined interior.
Black Halo t-shirt for men, $ 35
Put the do-rag aside and reach for this stylish instead Black Halo t-shirt for men. It’s lined in satin and fits close to the scalp, making it perfect for those with waves, braids, or freshly twisted locs.
Cognac open t-shirt for men, $ 35
If you prefer your locs to be on display, the Cognac open t-shirt for men is the perfect option. It protects your edges and roots while highlighting the ends of your hair.
