Fashion
Back to school gives rise to fears of fashion
There is no fashion crisis like a teenage fashion crisis. (iStock)
Sadly, I remember many excruciating details from my teenage years, from the puffy Smurfs stickers I stuck in my locker to that humiliating day that I threw up in the cafeteria in front of my whole seventh grade class, and every moment. awkward and embarrassed in between. .
During this bizarre stage, I hovered in a nervous state of teenage limbo between my carefree primary years and the uncomfortable self-awareness of my late teens. At night I would lie awake in my faux brass twin bed, under my Kliban cat sheets, staring at Holly Hobby doll on my flower-lined Contact shelf, practicing kissing myself on the back of my hand and wondering : “Who the hell am I, anyway?” While nothing seemed certain, I thought having fashionable clothes would go a long way in attracting a half-decent group of friends … and maybe one day, a boyfriend.
My parents wanted me to wear polyester dresses and knee high socks for the rest of my life. It worked until college, when my best friend arrived on day one with a blue satin jacket, rainbow suspenders, a Coneheads t-shirt, and Sasson jeans with a clear plastic back pocket that showed her Bonnie Bell Lip Smacker. Seeing that my friends’ cool outfit had earned her social status, I was desperate to create my own style.
My older brother had ditched the color-coordinated Garanimals outfits my mom bought him from JC Penneys and replaced them with a decent pair of jeans, concert T-shirts, and turf shoes. He parted his hair in the middle, and voila! His entry into the cool crowd was instantaneous, too.
For me, however, fashion was confusing, with an intimidating array of trends to choose from. Just buying a new pair of jeans was overwhelming. Pleated or plain front? Acid or stone washed? Conical or flared? Jordache or Lee?
Would I wear a madras shirt, a cutout sweatshirt, a Members Only jacket, a cowl neck, a Forenza sweater, an oversized blouse with a brooch at the neck, a high neck polo shirt, a whale print turtleneck or a blazer with huge shoulder pads? How to choose between painter’s pants, Hammertime pants, parachute pants, stirrup pants and overalls? Jellies, Converse Chucks, Tretorns, Reebok High Shoes, Vans, Moccasins, Capezios, Docksiders and Candies. Not to mention the dizzying assortment of accessories: mittens, leggings, Vuarnet sunglasses, Swatch watches, stick pins, braided headbands, mood rings, bum bags and bum clips.
Even after choosing an outfit, I still had to decide if a rooster bangs or a bi-level would look better with my frosty purple eyeshadow! Ah the agony!
Unfortunately, I never developed a fashion sense and ended up giving in to my mother’s influence, wearing brown leather loafers, Colonel Sanders tie-neck blouses and my long hair with a bangs that looked like my face was framed with a Polska kielbasa ring.
Even when I managed to convince my mom to buy me something trendy from the junior rack, I never managed to do it. When she bought me Lee overalls, I accidentally dipped the strap in the girls’ bathroom before history class. When I was wearing a cool pair of boots I got for Christmas, I collapsed on a patch of ice while getting off the bus.
At one point, I gave up on gaining a sense of fashion and honed my sense of humor. I didn’t have a date for the ball, but I was voted Class Clown in 1984 and later became a comedian. Now, as I watch military families shopping for back-to-school clothes, I hope less fashion-savvy kids don’t care what to wear to school like I did. made.
It’s okay if fashion isn’t your thing. Your best accessories are your personality, your intellect, your talent, your sense of humor, your kindness, your generosity, your determination, your compassion and your resilience. Wear the clothes that make you feel comfortable and confident, then let YOU shine.
Fashion trends change, but character is everlasting. And it’s totally cool.
Read more on themeatandpotatoesoflife.com, and in Lisas’ book, The Meat and Potatoes of Life: My True Lit Com. Email: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.stripes.com/living/the_meat_and_potatoes_of_life/2021-08-27/return-to-school-gives-rise-to-fashion-fears-2616370.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
