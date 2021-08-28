Rihanna announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3





Rihanna has just announced that her wildly successful lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, will be back on stage with her third annual burlesque show, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3. Like Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the extravagance will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. “Oh, do you think you’re ready ?!” Rih said in a quintessentially laid-back Instagram post teasing the series and its September 24 release date. The Bad Gal herself stars in the moody trailer, which gives us great Dolce & Gabbana Spring / Summer 2003 vibes (you know, the campaign that saw Gisèle Bndchen seductively pose in front of CCTV monitors). Additionally, the brief clip gives fans a tiny glimpse of what to expect from the next season of Savage X Fenty. Most notably, there is a sequined mini dress reminiscent of RiRi’s. CFDA Fashion Awards 2014 Celebrity Naked Dress. It’s not yet clear who might be on the show, but it’s usually all about the stars. Last year, celebrities like Bad Bunny, Paris Hilton and Lizzo walked the runway in Savage X Fenty outfits. Could we see more Savage X Fenty men’s clothing? Bikers from Caramel Curves, featured in the brand’s latest campaign? Or maybe an appearance from Lil Nas X, who Rih recruited for the launch of Fenty Skin. Maybe even A $ AP Rocky, her equally stylish lover. With less than a month to prepare for the visual feast this show will undoubtedly be, Rih is right: we’re not ready. Now that she’s officially a billionaire (Savage X Fenty is also valued at $ 1 billion), Vol. 3 is set to be the self-taught star’s biggest show yet.

