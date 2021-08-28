How to make chic shorts?





I have avoided shorts most of my life for everything except running or sports, but recently discovered high waisted wide shorts which are both comfortable and flattering, especially in hot weather. However, I feel like a matron if I pair a basic tee or tank top with this style. How can I elevate my set of shorts beyond weekend or workout clothes? Sara, Madrid Shorts are the summer equivalent of winter sweats, so I imagine that while back-to-office conversations are in the air (given concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus), how do we fit our current dress when this possible return date is a pressing question for many. And when it comes to these shorts, you’re absolutely right that the more fitted versions, whether flared at the legs or straight, are the better choice. If you go for cuts with more volume around the legs, the waist becomes the key to avoiding the Gru effect (you know, the villain turned nice to Me, ugly and mean, whose body looks like a block on a pair. straws).

So to this end, I have two words for you: Rita hayworth. There is a photo of the actress as an aspiring starlet in a pair of high waisted white shorts with pleats on each leg, belted with a short sleeve camp shirt which is just about the perfect guide for s ‘dress in shorts, even almost a century later.

Indeed, shorts as you describe them became a key part of the pinup wardrobe in the 1950s, literally making them the opposite of matron, which is why I contacted Cameron Silver, the founder of vintage destination store. Decades and a self-proclaimed pandemic converted from King of Couture to King of Comfort, for suggestions on how to update the look. (Sweatshirts, but stay chic is his new motto, and he’s taken it on the road with pop-up shops in resort destinations; then, the Wellery in Houston.) Cameron had three ideas. First of all, he said, high waisted shorts can look great with an oversized men’s shirt that can be half tucked in at the front while leaving the tail of the shirt to cover the back a bit. . Second, take a vintage concert t-shirt and tie a knot in the side to make it more size conscious. If it’s cool, throw a motorcycle jacket over it. And third, he said, transform a one-piece swimsuit into a bodysuit under a blazer. Kate Lanphear, T magazine’s director of feminine style, made two other suggestions: one fluid poet blouse worn open at the neck and tucked in (just make sure to pick one up light material) or a short square camp shirt (like this one from Zara or this one from & other stories) which comes just above the waist.

A solid version worn buttoned up has a Wes Anderson-style uniform scout polish, Kate said. Or wear it unbuttoned over a cropped (or fine mesh) top for a more relaxed feel. The main thing is balance: in short style, as in all things. Your style questions, answers Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a question from readers about fashion, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail Where Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.

