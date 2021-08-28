Clothing brand Austin unveils fall collection for the modern Texas man





Hey, man, it doesn’t matter if you go back to school or the office, want to dress to kill for a blind date, or just want to look dapper when you go out for a night out. in the city. If you don’t want to send the vibes of a fashion victim, invoke the style of a modern Texan gentleman. Even if you don’t know your pocket square from your pocket knife or a Jersey Shore jersey sweatshirt, you can still go for a gentlemanly Lone Star style with the help of the brand. men’s clothing based in Austin. Texas Standard, which this week unveiled its fall 2021 collection. Consistently dedicated to the outfit of the modern Texas Gentleman, Texas Standard sells its modern clothing ranging from Western shirts and guayaberas to denim items and accessories at its flagship store in the Hyde Park neighborhood, as well as through menswear retailers. across Texas and online. It doesn’t matter if you live in Texas, if you grew up here, or if you just take the come and take it mentality. Texan style transcends state borders, says Drew Bagot, co-founder of Texas Standard. Texas Standards’ new fall collection includes a few new clothing categories, including outerwear, as well as an expanded clothing offering and seasonal options for the brand’s most popular styles. Highlights of the Texas Standards Fall 2021 collection include: The Borderland cardigan ($ 99.50, sizes S-3XL), the brand’s first introduction to outerwear, was designed with an approach to form and function, with its standard fit aimed at providing comfort and flexibility, while as the lightweight poly-blend outer shell and knit back make for super layering. It is available in Republic Navy and Guadalupe Green shades.

($ 99.50, sizes S-3XL), the brand’s first introduction to outerwear, was designed with an approach to form and function, with its standard fit aimed at providing comfort and flexibility, while as the lightweight poly-blend outer shell and knit back make for super layering. It is available in Republic Navy and Guadalupe Green shades. Texas Flannel ($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL), a modern take on a must-have of a Texas gentleman’s outfit, is available in four new color combinations. Durable brushed cotton shirts have the look and feel of flannel without the weight because, hello guys, it’s almost always hot in Texas. Perfect for Texas’ unpredictable fall and winter seasons, flannels are named after the counties of Texas. Texas Flannels are available in Taylor, a navy-gray mini houndstooth; Newton, a light blue and navy gray check; and Hidalgo, a solid light gray. Best-selling Dallas, a contemporary blue and white plaid, is also returning this season.

($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL), a modern take on a must-have of a Texas gentleman’s outfit, is available in four new color combinations. Durable brushed cotton shirts have the look and feel of flannel without the weight because, hello guys, it’s almost always hot in Texas. Perfect for Texas’ unpredictable fall and winter seasons, flannels are named after the counties of Texas. Texas Flannels are available in Taylor, a navy-gray mini houndstooth; Newton, a light blue and navy gray check; and Hidalgo, a solid light gray. Best-selling Dallas, a contemporary blue and white plaid, is also returning this season. Modern western shirt ($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL), which is handmade in El Paso by a third-generation shirt maker, offers a subtle option of Western clothing. It features western style panels on the front shoulders and back, an embroidered pen / glasses hole on the chest pocket, cropped cuffs, a hidden button down collar and buttons rather than pearl snaps. Its 100 percent cotton and is the perfect length to wear loose or dressy. This season, the 21st century version of the 19th century staple is available in three new Texas County-themed color combinations: Neutral Beige Cameron; Haskell gray gingham; and Sherman, a light blue gingham.

($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL), which is handmade in El Paso by a third-generation shirt maker, offers a subtle option of Western clothing. It features western style panels on the front shoulders and back, an embroidered pen / glasses hole on the chest pocket, cropped cuffs, a hidden button down collar and buttons rather than pearl snaps. Its 100 percent cotton and is the perfect length to wear loose or dressy. This season, the 21st century version of the 19th century staple is available in three new Texas County-themed color combinations: Neutral Beige Cameron; Haskell gray gingham; and Sherman, a light blue gingham. Texas Plaid Sports Shirt ($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL), also handcrafted in El Paso by multigenerational shirt maker Texas Standards and named after the counties of Texas, comes in four new styles this season: 100% cotton Ellis, a green and navy blue gingham; Archer 100 percent cotton, in solid blue with navy blue glass; Smith poly-cotton blends, with gray and white glass; and Webb, with contemporary blue, red and white glass. Details include a hidden button-down collar and wedge-cut cuffs.

($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL), also handcrafted in El Paso by multigenerational shirt maker Texas Standards and named after the counties of Texas, comes in four new styles this season: 100% cotton Ellis, a green and navy blue gingham; Archer 100 percent cotton, in solid blue with navy blue glass; Smith poly-cotton blends, with gray and white glass; and Webb, with contemporary blue, red and white glass. Details include a hidden button-down collar and wedge-cut cuffs. Tejas Guayaberas ($ 118.50, sizes S-3XL), a Texas Standard favorite, includes nine new color combinations this season, in addition to the eight existing options. The modern take on the brand’s formal Cuban shirt is now available in Plata (black with silver); Diablo Rojo (red); Diablo Verde (green) and Diablo (black) embroidery; Gruene (cream to green); Prickly pear (purple); Burnt orange (orange); Rivière Rouge (red); Flores (brown and green); Seguin (silver); and Garza embroidery (gold); navy with gold (Estandar) or silver (Armada Plata) embroidery; Burnt orange with white embroidery; Bordeaux with white embroidery; and Benavides (blue with blue embroidery).

($ 118.50, sizes S-3XL), a Texas Standard favorite, includes nine new color combinations this season, in addition to the eight existing options. The modern take on the brand’s formal Cuban shirt is now available in Plata (black with silver); Diablo Rojo (red); Diablo Verde (green) and Diablo (black) embroidery; Gruene (cream to green); Prickly pear (purple); Burnt orange (orange); Rivière Rouge (red); Flores (brown and green); Seguin (silver); and Garza embroidery (gold); navy with gold (Estandar) or silver (Armada Plata) embroidery; Burnt orange with white embroidery; Bordeaux with white embroidery; and Benavides (blue with blue embroidery). Performance Hybrid Quarter Zip ($ 84.50) is available in two additional color combinations: Hunter Green and Sandstone, as well as last season’s popular Mockingbird Gray. Extra soft and light, it is ideal for layering and outdoor activities. The sweater wicks away moisture and is odor resistant. Additionally, Texas Standard will continue to offer some of its most popular models, including: Modern western polo shirt ($ 74.50, sizes S-3XL), a polo shirt inspired by the brand’s modern western shirt.

($ 74.50, sizes S-3XL), a polo shirt inspired by the brand’s modern western shirt. Retro sweatshirt ($ 38.50, sizes S-3XL), available in Republic Navy, Mockingbird Gray, and Hunter Green.

($ 38.50, sizes S-3XL), available in Republic Navy, Mockingbird Gray, and Hunter Green. Standard long sleeve t-shirts ($ 37.50) in 100 percent Peruvian cotton in 10 color options.

($ 37.50) in 100 percent Peruvian cotton in 10 color options. The PHT, Hybrid Performance T-shirt ($ 28.50, sizes S-2XL), designed for comfort, breathability and versatility. It is available in 10 colors.

($ 28.50, sizes S-2XL), designed for comfort, breathability and versatility. It is available in 10 colors. Standard pocket t-shirt ($ 34.50, sizes S-3XL) in Powder Gray, Agave Green and Steller Blue.

($ 34.50, sizes S-3XL) in Powder Gray, Agave Green and Steller Blue. Game Day Sports Shirt ($ 99.50, six S-3XL) in six micro-check color combinations.

($ 99.50, six S-3XL) in six micro-check color combinations. A unique collection heritage print t-shirts ($ 34.50, sizes S-2XL).

Accessories like caps, patch hats, modern ranger belt, trays, key chains and wallets. Our collection was designed for the modern Texan gentleman, whether he is working behind a desk or a tractor, arguing with children or cattle, branding cattle or businesses, says co-founder Christine Bagot. You don’t have to live in Texas to be a modern Texan gentleman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://austin.culturemap.com/news/fashion/08-27-21-texas-standard-new-mens-fall-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos