Urban design: urban design, like fashion, should cover more than the basics

As of this writing, Indiana Fashion Week is ending. If you didn’t know, you may have come across the Flashmob Fashion Show at the Indiana State Fair, a themed photo booth in downtown, or the Fashion Fair on Monument Circle.

Local nonprofit Pattern was the key to Indiana Fashion Week’s success and is one organization you should keep an eye out for. You may know Pattern as a fabulous national level fashion publication. But its mission goes beyond the publication of a magazine. It seeks to develop the local creative economy and provide a platform for creative expression for designers of all genres, but especially in the fields of fashion, photography, graphic design, digital and social media, art and music. keep Indiana talent in Indiana.

It is no coincidence that some cities are becoming synonymous with fashion and other artistic activities. Creatives recognize subtleties, craftsmanship, artistry, and a sense of physical place and are drawn to those with a compatible vibe.

Design is often mistakenly considered a luxury. Yet, at its core, design is about creatively solving problems we all face on any scale. To defend design, practitioners often downplay the importance of beauty, but aesthetics should not be discounted.

Urban design could be inspired by fashion design. While clearly solving a basic necessity, fashion elevates the mundane by addressing larger questions such as, how does what we wear make us feel about ourselves, what it says about who we are and how does it show. he respect for others?

We could attend an in-person interview with a t-shirt and pajama bottoms, satisfying the basic expectation of covering all the appropriate parts. Still, we’re more likely to wear an outfit that gives us confidence and signals to others that they and the occasion deserve special attention.

Consider extending the same concept to the design of a street or public space. While it can be designed appropriately, does it help us feel secure? Does it give me a level of comfort? What does the quality of materials say about our common values, our durability, our quality commitment? Does this make us proud and confident in our community? Is he welcoming and respectful to all the residents who make up our city?

Recently, a colleague introduced me to the work of Lewis Miller, an artist who brings stunning oversized flower arrangements to urban public spaces in unexpected ways, moments he calls Flower Flashes. The photo accompanying this column is from his Instagram page. It says a lot about what makes great urban spaces so meaningful.

It would be easy to think of this work as a trivial prop or bauble, but I see more: a moment of multisensory beauty from one creative mind, enhancing the urban setting and creating a welcoming and consistent experience and possibly a lasting memory. The essential purpose of cities is to bring people together and create those kinds of little moments that we can share.

It is the next evolution of our city embracing beauty as a necessity and building a stronger and more united creative economy. It will take time. Outstanding organizations like Pattern that have been plowing the ground for over a decade and new ones like GangGang don’t wait. They lead us into the future. Take a look at them and see what they do next.

Gallagher is Director and Urban Designer at Ratio and Professor of Urban Design Practice at Ball State University. Send correspondence to [email protected]