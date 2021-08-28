BVSD updates dress code to make it more inclusive and consistent for students

The Boulder Valley School District recently updated its dress code be more inclusive and improve coherence between schools.

The changes were developed by a sub-committee of the District Accountability Committee, led by member Nicole Rajpal. She said the changes aligned the dress code with district fairness work, recent changes to student conduct and student discipline policies, and a recent Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on hair. and hairstyles.

“We wanted to make sure that all students in all schools were subject to the same expectations and the same potential consequences if violated,” she said. “We understood that the majority of student complaints stemmed from finding the dress codes to be arbitrary and their application inconsistent.”

The objective, she added, was a policy “universal, inclusive, objective and promoting the health and safety of students”.

What the policy does not include is subjective language that a student’s dress is “distracting” or “disruptive,” which it says can create disparities, reinforce stereotypes and increase awareness. marginalization.

The new policy begins with the district dress code philosophy, which includes that “all students have the right to an equitable education and should be able to dress and do their hair for school in a way that expresses their individuality without fear of harm. unnecessary discipline. or bodily shame.

The dress code requires students to wear tops, bottoms, and shoes, and prohibits items that expose private parts of the body. Other prohibited clothing includes items that represent sexually suggestive messages, promote illegal or violent behavior, represent hate or intolerant speech, or are profane.

The original policy, approved in 2001, prohibited clothing “that disrupts or is likely to disrupt the educational process, the classroom environment, or the maintenance of a safe and orderly school.”

It also allowed principals to set additional dress code standards in their individual schools, which is prohibited by the new policy.

The new policy adds that “school administration and staff will not have the discretion to change the requirements in such a way as to lead to a discriminatory application. Staff should not confront students about dress code violations in a way that unnecessarily disciplines or publicly shames the student.

Because the school board officially approved the new dress code this month, it was too late to update the print versions of each school’s student manual or “code of conduct.”

But Boulder Valley legal counsel Kathleen Sullivan told a recent school board meeting that all schools should follow the new policy, adding that the district shared the new policy with principals before the first one. class day and updated policy on district website.

Students at Boulder Valley Middle School in previous years campaigned to revamp school dress codes, which they said unfairly set girls apart. Some previous dress codes dictated the length of skirts or shorts and prohibited bare bellies or exposed backs, with students having a “dress code” for wearing tank tops or crop tops.

Jamillah Richmond, an executive board member of the District Accountability Committee and founder of the Parents of Color Council, said the district’s policy was outdated and left schools with the flexibility to develop a wide range of individual dress code rules.

“We wanted to create something that could be supported and supported throughout the district,” she said. “The new policy was something that more honored our student body and their autonomy, but kept certain limits. “

The new policy, she added, aligns with the district’s overall work on fairness and fair discipline.

“We don’t need people to approach children and measure the length of their skirts or penalize people for people born with different physical attributes,” she said. “We wanted to create something that makes sure our students feel safe. I am really happy with our policy. I hope this will help inform policies in other districts.

Several middle school students said they were happy to hear that the dress code policy had been updated.

Elise McAdam, a seventh-grade student at a college in Boulder, said her school did not formally enforce a dress code last school year during the pandemic. But, she said, “strict” teachers would comment when they didn’t think what a student was wearing was appropriate for a school setting.

She avoided wearing a favorite pink top with cutout shoulders based on comments she had heard from teachers about the tops worn by her classmates, she said.

“The teachers never directly said, ‘You can’t wear it,’ just ‘It’s a very short shirt for school,'” she said.

She added that schools need dress codes to avoid truly inappropriate clothing, but if not, they should leave fashion choices to students and a first violation should only result in a recall, without removing students from the class.

Maddie Armstrong and Sophie Jones, freshmen at Boulder High, said their main problem with their college dress code was that it was not enforced enough. Girls, they said, would be “dress code” for a bra strap appearing under a tank top or V-neck top that a teacher deemed too low, while teachers ignored boys walking shirtless in. corridors.

The male teachers singling them out because of a dress code issue were particularly embarrassing, they said.

“I would be called by a math teacher in the middle of the hall,” Sophie said. “It just made me feel super uncomfortable.”

Maddie added, “Male teachers shouldn’t have a say in what we wear or do with our bodies. I have had situations where a teacher or a child in our class would say something about a bra strap. Yeah, I’m wearing a tank top, I can’t totally hide it.

They agreed that a dress code is necessary, but said schools need to remember that college kids are always figuring out their style and what suits them. Schools should also focus more on teaching boys respect instead of treating girls as potential distractions, they said.

“If you’re going to have a dress code, do it right and be fair,” Sophie said.