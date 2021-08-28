Local Fashion Students Make Major Progress Towards Sustainability

This year, Herms announced a new iteration of their Victoria bag made from mycelium-based material. Stella McCartney also experimented with leather-like fabrics made from mycelium, which are networks of fungal threads. This kind of innovation excites Kristine Upesleja. It’s time to recreate and find a solution, to find a new fiber, she says.

A former costume designer, Upesleja teaches students of Art Center College of Design to do just that in its classroom, Wearables: Material Futures. She has also developed and continues to organize the collection of innovative materials at Institute of Fashion, Design and Merchandising, and heads the consulting firm Madisons Innovative. Upesleja is pushing the next generation of designers to experiment and find the materials needed for a sustainable future.

I’m fascinated by my students at the Art Center, to see how they create and how they discover new ways of doing things, she says. Of course, the next step is to make it flexible and commercially available. That’s the big question, but it shows it’s possible.

Students from Upeslejas may come to his class with an interest in sustainable design, but they usually do not have hands-on experience in manufacturing biomaterials. They have to find their own solutions, says Upesleja. It’s really about exploration, experimentation, she adds, failure too, which often happens when they try to create their own bioplastics.

Recent ArtCenter graduate Ozzy Alvarez took the Upeslejas course in the spring of 2021. Developing materials in the midst of the pandemic has proven to be a challenge. My kitchen has become this chemistry lab, he says. And when an ingredient delivery was delayed, Alvarez took a tour of his kitchen to determine what he could use instead. This led to a bioplastic made from gelatin, which he used to mimic bubble wrap and also turned into an arm guard. He also made a bioplastic with cheesecloth and, combining it with a SCOBY-based material, he made a clutch handbag as his final. While Alvarez was already interested in sustainable practices, he says the class made him passionate about the topic. I know there is an opportunity to eventually create a fully biodegradable / sustainable handbag that can go on a fashion runway, he says. I believe it is possible.

I’ve always been interested in materials, says Upesleja. In Europe, she had worked as a costume designer, mainly for theater and opera. She moved to Los Angeles in 2000 and a few years later landed a position as a textile specialist at FIDM. After seeing a photo of a raincoat turned into a mattress, Upesleja was so impressed that she contacted the manufacturer, CP Company, who sent her the item on loan for what would be the first exhibition she has put on. at school. She now organizes an annual conference and exhibition on innovative materials at FIDM.

We met in person inside FIDM’s innovative materials collection at the end of July, where Upesleja enthusiastically presents some pieces from the collection. There is a golden motorcycle jacket that looks like leather but is actually made from pineapple leaves. A pair of sneakers looks like suede, but the material is derived from mushrooms.

Courtesy of ArtCenter College of Design

At ArtCenter, Upesleja dives with his students into concepts such as the circular economy. She could then have searched for plastic trash along the beach to turn into something wearable or reuse an item already in their closet. Students can learn how to make bioplastics and turn food waste into materials.

ArtCenter 2019 graduate Anastasia Bachykala grew up in Belarus, where growing SCOBY (which stands for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) at home to make kombucha was common practice. So, when she took the Upeslejas course a few years ago, she was excited to learn how people work with microorganisms to make materials. Bachykala herself made SCOBY leather, which she used to make a pair of earrings and newspaper covers, over. But, SCOBY leather is delicate. One of the challenges with SCOBY leather is that it is very sensitive to water, she says. Yet Bachykala has continued his experiments since graduating from college. She is currently collaborating with researchers at the University of California at San Diego, who have worked with biopolymers derived from algae. In order to make SCOBY leather commercially feasible, or potentially applied to real products on the market, it would have to be made waterproof, she says. Algae could be the solution.

Upesleja sees student education as part of a solution to the environmental problems created by consumer culture. Hopefully they will bring the knowledge they gain to their future employers and help bring about change. I deeply believe that if we change the materials we use, it would have a huge impact, says Upesleja. The world of materials has to change and we have to teach our designers that they have to design for recycling. They have the power.

