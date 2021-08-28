Fashion
Monson, Kriewall, Goodmanson and Dress to be inducted into the Tiger Hall of Fame – Albert Lea Tribune
Earlier this spring, the Albert Lea Tiger Sports Hall of Fame committee announced it would induct 12 new members at its 2021 ceremony.
Here are four of this year’s inductees:
Chrissy monson
(Robinson) – 2013
Most athletes work and wait to become a team leader. A few, like Chrissy Monson, start there. Monson raced both varsity cross country and track for Albert Lea for five years, winning all-state honors in both sports. She was All-Conference in cross-country for five years, while also being a three-time Big Nine champion. She was captain of the 2012 Big Nine Championship team. Monson competed in cross country and track and field competitions for five consecutive years. On track, Monson won the state championship in the 1,600-meter race and was section champion for two years. During her track career, she won 10 Big Nine Championships and set school records in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races.
Her success continued as she competed in college for the University of Northern Illinois. Monson currently lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, with her husband, Michael Robinson, and their daughter, Elleanna.
Karli Kriewall – 2013
It is good for an athlete to be extremely talented. It’s also good for an athlete to be a hard worker. Every once in a while you have someone like Karli Kriewall who was both. She was the recipient of a four-year diving letter to Albert Lea High School, winning conference honors in each of those years. She won all-state honors in her second, junior and senior seasons. She broke several diving records during her career and was a team captain in her final year. Kriewall also wrote in track and field and broke the school’s pole vault record.
Kriewall continued his distinguished career in Division I at Boise State University, winning conference championships and earning a spot to compete in the United States National Championships. Kriewall works for the Golden Gopher Fund at the University of Minnesota and stays connected to the world of diving through coaching.
John Goodmanson – 1963 (in memoriam)
Long before the current trend to specialize in a high school sport, there were many who competed in all three seasons. Although many played multiple seasons, it was rare to find an athlete like John Goodmanson who excelled in all three. Goodmanson was a multi-year performer in three All-Conference sports in soccer, basketball and baseball. He contributed not only on the pitch, but also as the team captain. Goodmanson was the Tigers quarterback where he was named the team’s MVP, named WCCO Player of the Week and unanimously selected for the Big Nine All-Conference team. On the basketball court, Goodmanson was a goaltender who was a two-time unanimous choice in the All-League first team and established the 1963 Big Nine scoring title. While playing baseball for Albert Lea , Goodmanson was a versatile player who pitched often, but then played in several other positions when needed.
Each sport had a special place in Goodmansons’ hearts, but ultimately baseball won out when he turned down a football offer from Dartmouth and in turn played baseball for St. Olaf. After graduating from St. Olaf, Goodmanson attended University of Minnesota law school and served in the United States Army before returning to Albert Lea with his wife, Kay. Albert Lea stayed at home for John, Kay and their children Stacey and Phil.
Bill dress – 1978
Long before the Milwaukee Bucks recently claimed the title, the Albert Lea Tigers basketball program had the original Greek Freak. Bill Billy Dress graduated in 1978 after three seasons as a college player. Dress had a deep shooting range to compliment his size and sturdy frame. Dress set rebound and scoring records for the long-lasting program, was named All-Conference first team and was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in his senior season. One of Bill’s favorite college memories was at Yuba College where he scored over 30 points that game and the opposing coach ran up and said, Hey Dress, I should have recruited you harder.
Dress lives in Richland, Washington, with his wife, Gina, and their three daughters, Brookelyn, Ashlyn and Dylyn.
The committee announced that the 2021 Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on September 25 at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and inductions at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, but must register in advance. Registration forms can be found at aledfoundation.org/athletic-hall-of-fame or be picked up from the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. The registration deadline is September 15th.
The Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2010 to recognize state champions athletes, coaches and teams who have made historic contributions to the Albert Lea Tigers sporting program. Proceeds from the event are donated to the Albert Lea Education Foundation for the sole purpose of reducing student participation fees. The event in 2018 raised over $ 7,000 and over $ 50,000 since its inception.
The other inductees in this class of years are:
The 1978 State Champion 200-yard QN relay team comprised of Gary DeRoos, Ray Keating Jr., Jon Schmitz and Jim Wendorff, Chuck Schneider (1956), Marilyn Claasen (1976), coach Don Kropp and coach Mary Beese.
Look for their profiles in future editions of the Tribune.
Sources
2/ https://www.albertleatribune.com/2021/08/monson-kriewall-goodmanson-and-dress-to-be-inducted-into-tiger-hall-of-fame/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]