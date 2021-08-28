Monson, Kriewall, Goodmanson and Dress to be inducted into the Tiger Hall of Fame – Albert Lea Tribune

Earlier this spring, the Albert Lea Tiger Sports Hall of Fame committee announced it would induct 12 new members at its 2021 ceremony.

Here are four of this year’s inductees:

Chrissy monson

(Robinson) – 2013

Most athletes work and wait to become a team leader. A few, like Chrissy Monson, start there. Monson raced both varsity cross country and track for Albert Lea for five years, winning all-state honors in both sports. She was All-Conference in cross-country for five years, while also being a three-time Big Nine champion. She was captain of the 2012 Big Nine Championship team. Monson competed in cross country and track and field competitions for five consecutive years. On track, Monson won the state championship in the 1,600-meter race and was section champion for two years. During her track career, she won 10 Big Nine Championships and set school records in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races.

Her success continued as she competed in college for the University of Northern Illinois. Monson currently lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, with her husband, Michael Robinson, and their daughter, Elleanna.

Karli Kriewall – 2013

It is good for an athlete to be extremely talented. It’s also good for an athlete to be a hard worker. Every once in a while you have someone like Karli Kriewall who was both. She was the recipient of a four-year diving letter to Albert Lea High School, winning conference honors in each of those years. She won all-state honors in her second, junior and senior seasons. She broke several diving records during her career and was a team captain in her final year. Kriewall also wrote in track and field and broke the school’s pole vault record.

Kriewall continued his distinguished career in Division I at Boise State University, winning conference championships and earning a spot to compete in the United States National Championships. Kriewall works for the Golden Gopher Fund at the University of Minnesota and stays connected to the world of diving through coaching.

John Goodmanson – 1963 (in memoriam)

Long before the current trend to specialize in a high school sport, there were many who competed in all three seasons. Although many played multiple seasons, it was rare to find an athlete like John Goodmanson who excelled in all three. Goodmanson was a multi-year performer in three All-Conference sports in soccer, basketball and baseball. He contributed not only on the pitch, but also as the team captain. Goodmanson was the Tigers quarterback where he was named the team’s MVP, named WCCO Player of the Week and unanimously selected for the Big Nine All-Conference team. On the basketball court, Goodmanson was a goaltender who was a two-time unanimous choice in the All-League first team and established the 1963 Big Nine scoring title. While playing baseball for Albert Lea , Goodmanson was a versatile player who pitched often, but then played in several other positions when needed.

Each sport had a special place in Goodmansons’ hearts, but ultimately baseball won out when he turned down a football offer from Dartmouth and in turn played baseball for St. Olaf. After graduating from St. Olaf, Goodmanson attended University of Minnesota law school and served in the United States Army before returning to Albert Lea with his wife, Kay. Albert Lea stayed at home for John, Kay and their children Stacey and Phil.

Bill dress – 1978

Long before the Milwaukee Bucks recently claimed the title, the Albert Lea Tigers basketball program had the original Greek Freak. Bill Billy Dress graduated in 1978 after three seasons as a college player. Dress had a deep shooting range to compliment his size and sturdy frame. Dress set rebound and scoring records for the long-lasting program, was named All-Conference first team and was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in his senior season. One of Bill’s favorite college memories was at Yuba College where he scored over 30 points that game and the opposing coach ran up and said, Hey Dress, I should have recruited you harder.

Dress lives in Richland, Washington, with his wife, Gina, and their three daughters, Brookelyn, Ashlyn and Dylyn.

The committee announced that the 2021 Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on September 25 at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and inductions at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, but must register in advance. Registration forms can be found at aledfoundation.org/athletic-hall-of-fame or be picked up from the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. The registration deadline is September 15th.

The Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2010 to recognize state champions athletes, coaches and teams who have made historic contributions to the Albert Lea Tigers sporting program. Proceeds from the event are donated to the Albert Lea Education Foundation for the sole purpose of reducing student participation fees. The event in 2018 raised over $ 7,000 and over $ 50,000 since its inception.

The other inductees in this class of years are:

The 1978 State Champion 200-yard QN relay team comprised of Gary DeRoos, Ray Keating Jr., Jon Schmitz and Jim Wendorff, Chuck Schneider (1956), Marilyn Claasen (1976), coach Don Kropp and coach Mary Beese.

Look for their profiles in future editions of the Tribune.