Best new for men this week, August 27, 2021





Collaboration is an art, and fashion brands know it more than most. Indeed, this week’s men’s clothing releases are chock-full of pieces that aim to join forces. Some took the sentiment literally: DKNY enlisted artist Jeremyville on a bob that takes a bite out of the Big Apple, and Born x Raised brought in illustrator Rhymezlikedimez for a 50/50 collection of Tony. and Toony. Others were more subtle. Saint Laurent and K-Way have a windbreaker that will blow the pants off of anyone who has ever owned a camcorder. The Brain Dead and Gramicci climbing pants will take your style to new heights. Under Armor has concocted new sneakers with Dwayne Johnson. And Frame has partnered with the Museum of Peace and Tranquility on pieces that will invite you to relax. As they say, two heads are always better than one.

VHS Sunset Print Windbreaker Saint Laurent x K-Way

ysl.com $ 675.00 Saint Laurent and K-Way have come together on a windbreaker that will appeal to anyone who understands the phrase “be kind, rewind”. Called VHS Sunset, the jacket features an impression of the Los Angeles sunset taken through the lens of a camcorder. The styling is both new and retro, two qualities that perfectly reflect the two brands. Plush jacket Male flaneur

flaneurhomme.com € 345.00 Male flaneur goes back to school. The young label with the “cool guy around the corner sneaking a cigarette” vibe released a sleek varsity jacket, tweaking the must-have style on campus to bring it into adulthood. The mattress topper is made from black virgin wool and features cream calfskin details including a shirt-style collar that sets it apart from the pack. 8 “short distance shorts Satisfied

satisfairerunning.com $ 258.00 Satisfy has come the distance. The Parisian sportswear brand recently released American Desert, a collection inspired by the sunny landscape and laid-back vibe of the West. The line includes t-shirts and tank tops with cactus photos, tie-dye and snakeskin print bandanas, and molded running shorts in the rich colors of the arid terrain. Coaster Palace Artois T-shirt Palais x Stella Artois

palaceskateboards.com $ 48.00 Leave it to the Palace maestros to take the idea of ​​the beer sale and turn it into something not only kitsch-cool but truly worthy of the hype. The brand this week launched two pop-up Palace Artois pubs in two Sohos – one in his native London and one in New York – and accompanied the experience with a full range of equipment ranging from co-branded chalices to varsity jackets and Moreover. Our choice ? This golden t-shirt, the perfect accompaniment to a glass of freshly poured pilsner. G pants DEAD BRAIN x GRAMICCI

wearebraindead.com $ 110.00 Brain Dead continues its winning streak by joining the heads with the coolest buddies. The streetwear brand has just teamed up with Gramicci, a brand that has made a name for itself creating fun and comfortable clothing for mountaineering since the 80s. The collaboration follows the same philosophy and offers shirts, shorts , paneled cotton twill hats and pants that truly reach new heights. Cotton hoodie with logo Bloomie’s

bloomingdales.com $ 98.00 Bloomingdale’s goes back in time. The retailer released Bloomie’s, a reinterpretation of its ’80s and’ 90s private label, which is available online and at a new concept store in Fairfax, Virginia. The collection includes a range of accessories, home items and streetwear-inspired pieces, including a unisex hoodie that brings a whole new meaning to the ‘checkerboard past’. Hawaiian shirt BORN x RAISED + RHYMEZLIKEDIMEZ

bornxraised.com $ 175.00 From Dua Lipa and Bruno Mars to Beats by Dre and Nike, Rhymezlikedimez (née Robin Velghe) has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry. For his latest collaboration, the animator brought his iconic illustrations to Born x Raised. The capsule line includes t-shirts, hoodies and a Hawaiian shirt in both tony and toony. UA Project Rock 4 Training Shoes Under protection

underarmor.com $ 150.00 Want to smell what the Rock is cooking? Well, get your hands on Dwayne Johnson’s collaboration with Under Armor. The sportswear line includes shirts, hoodies, tank tops, and sneakers that probably won’t give you Rock’s physique, but might help you on your way to something close. Reversible Jeremyville Bob DKNY

donnakaran.com $ 39.00 Jeremyville has toured the fashion industry, bringing his talents to Hugo Boss, Lacoste and more. For her latest issue, the Brooklyn-based artist teamed up with DKNY on a collection of shirts and bob hats that reflect the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, a city the two constantly celebrate. Sweater for Ivy’s Love Depressed Rich Children

richchildren.com $ 1,850.00 Founded by artist Henri Alexander Levy, Enfants Riches Déprimés is a unisex brand that offers deconstructionist designs and prints that honor the first wave punk genre and took Hollywood by storm. Future, Travis Barker, and Halsey are all fans. Levy continues on this path with the release of his latest collection, which features platform oxfords, distressed shirts and the coolest intarsia sweater you’ll see this season. Limited Edition 311 Patchwork Bandana Surf Shorts Birdwell Beach Britches

birdwell.com $ 129.95 When it comes to the best boardshorts, Birdwell is the standard bearer. And to take this point even further, the label has released two new styles in Bandana-print SurfNyl fabric. They’re typical of the Americana, but, in classic Birdwell fashion, with a cool twist. Off-white checked jacket Frame x Museum of Peace and Tranquility

frame-store.com $ 478.00 Frame seeks to take us to a place of tranquility and has found the perfect partner in the Museum of Peace and Tranquility. The two labels have collaborated on a seven-piece unisex collection that includes easy jeans, sweatshirts and a plaid jacket that invite us to kick back and relax. Tekware full-zip fleece hoodie The north face

thenorthface.com $ 109.00 Are you preparing to climb a mountain to admire surprisingly clear skies? The North Face has what it takes for that. But it’s also what you need for your next trip around the block. The outerwear brand has released a full-zip hoodie made from durable, water-repellent Tekware fleece and specially designed for exploring the urban jungle. Love Hangover T-shirt Hiro clark

hiroclark.com $ 88.00 Other than the movies, no one really likes a hangover. Corn everyone loves Diana Ross, and the folks at Hiro Clark gave us a crew neck t-shirt, in soft cotton jersey, that pays homage to the superstar piece “Love Hangover”. Put it on, grab a glass of wine, and drop the needle on his eponymous 1976 album to really get you in the mood. Barry samaha

Barry Samaha is the Style Business Editor at Esquire, where he covers all things fashion and grooming.

