Chubby girl in Sunday dress raises questions about dress codes and double standards at Two Rivers High
Tales of what exactly happened in the Two Rivers High School cafeteria on Friday morning are hard to piece together, but no one denies this 16-year-old Bailey Ellis went to the principal’s office around 8 a.m. for an official judgment on her cleavage. Was it visible? Was not it ?
What happened for the rest of the day is also confusing and unclear, as are most high school drama stories. Superintendent Harry Alvis said the incident was exaggerated, that a question of whether an outfit met dress code requirements was raised and then quickly resolved in favor of the student.
But there’s no doubt that Bailey Ellis was upset and humiliated, and her mother made a few fair points about whether dress codes and body shame could sometimes be one and the same. Is it really a young girl’s job to dress in a way that deters men’s attention by hiding her figure? Would anyone have noticed the dress if Bailey Ellis wasn’t so busty?
The issues raised by Bailey Ellis’ very brief non-violation of the Two Rivers School District dress code are getting a lot of attention after a Facebook post about the whole ordeal was quickly shared 1,500 times (and this no. is not finished).
“Most of the time, she dresses like a tomboy: boots, belt buckle. It’s that kind of girl Shea Ellis said of his daughter. But it was a more special Friday than usual, when the 11th graders could order their class rings, and Bailey Ellis decided to wear a dress.
According to her mother, Bailey called her family from her cell phone, crying as she walked from the cafeteria to the front desk. Administrators there apparently determined that no dress code violation had been committed, but that was far from the end of the ordeal. Shea Ellis arrived shortly after and stopped her daughter from going to school for a bit to calm her down.
The photo posted by Shea Ellis of her teary eyed daughter leaving school shows a fairly modest polka dot dress, fitted to the top, with a scoop neck not too low and a hem just a little above the knee. Bailey wore a denim jacket over it and tennis shoes. The Facebook post says: “My child was given a dress code this morning and was sent home… please tell me why? Because she has a big breast. It is bodily shame!
THIS IS THE REASON WHY LITTLE GIRLS SO WANT TO CHANGE! This is the ARKANSAS two-river school district! ”
Shea Ellis said she and her daughter only left school briefly, and during that time she herself inspected her daughter’s dress, having her take a pull test to make sure she was not slipping into inappropriate territory.
“There’s no way she’s having breasts sticking out from the top,” she said.
So she checked that her daughter was going back to school to finish the day.
Superintendent Alvis has confirmed that Bailey Ellis finished the school day in the same clothes, without incident. “Maybe the initial question was how it was worn. Was it too low? She picked it up and there was no longer a problem, ”he said.
Alvis acknowledged that being singled out for a possible dress code violation could be embarrassing, but said it was done quietly, even before the school day started. We don’t want to shame the child, we don’t want to embarrass him, ”he said. “But we want to enforce the rules.”
But Bailey Ellis’ mother said it’s the enforced rules that are a big part of the problem. She said she suspected no one would have tagged her daughter for a dress code violation if she wasn’t so chubby. “She’s a busty schoolgirl. She can’t help it. Why would you want a child to feel bad about himself? “
The school dress code has exceptions that seem appropriate for athletes and cheerleaders. According to the district’s 2020-2021 Student Handbook (the only one on their website), the rules do not apply to “a costume or uniform worn by a student while participating in an activity or event. sponsored by the school ”.
Bailey has spoken of having breast reduction surgery before and her mother said what happened at school on Friday would make her more embarrassed about herself. Shea Ellis has said she worries about what will happen after her tomboy girl who ropes calves for fun leans towards her feminine side with such disastrous results.
“I have no problem with my children’s dress code if they are inappropriate,” said Shea Ellis. “But what if they’re going to have a dress code to have big breasts?” I don’t agree with that.
