4 fashion and beer collaborations released in summer 2021 – WWD





The fashion world is no stranger to this unexpected collaboration, with brands regularly teaming up with companies from several sectors. While this year has seen several fashion brands and designers plunge into the wine industry, other brands are entering the beer world with new collaborations for streetwear, athleisure and footwear. Here, WWD takes a look at some of the more recent collaborations between fashion brands and brewing companies. Read on to find out more. Model A campaign image from the Modelo x 424 co-branded capsule collection.

Courtesy of Modelo Mexican brewing company Modelo is targeting the streetwear market with its co-branded clothing collaboration with high-end streetwear and designer stores across the United States. jeans and a range of recycled shirts featuring the logos of both companies. “Modelo has an advantage that we have found translates well into the vision of iconic streetwear designers who want to create cutting-edge clothing with the brand that excites our common audience,” said Rene Ramos, vice president of the field, of the lifestyle and experiential marketing. at Constellation Brands, the company brewing, importing and exclusively marketing Modelo beers in the United States Modelo continues the initiative with more streetwear collections that will be released until the end of the year. The company will work with KidSuper founder and designer Colm Dillane in New York; TX Center in Austin, Texas; RSVP Gallery in Chicago and Unknwn in Miami. Mr Gemi Collaboration of M.Gemi with Peroni.

Photograph by Kate Haus To celebrate their shared Italian heritage, shoe brand M.Gemi and beer company Peroni have teamed up for a capsule collection of sneakers released on August 24. The white sneakers are handmade in Italy and feature blue leather details and a small red Peroni flag. The shoes cost $ 228 and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes on Mr Gemi’s website. Entrance Pieces from Starter’s Budweiser collaboration.

Courtesy of the starter Starter, the clothing brand owned by Iconix Brand Group, celebrated its 50th anniversary in August by partnering with several global brands, including Budweiser and Coca-Cola, for a capsule collection. The collection includes pieces that reflect iconic moments from the past 50 years, such as Coke Teaching the World to Sing on a Hilltop and Budweiser’s Bud Bowl. Starter, best known in the sports world for its jackets, kicked off the collaboration in January with a collection of t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and hats designed with Budweiser’s red and white colorway and logo. The parts are available on the brand’s website and range between $ 35 and $ 170. Pacifico x Obey Clothing Models of the Pacifico x Obey Clothing collection

Courtesy Brewing company Pacifico is teaming up with Obey Clothing for a line of eco-friendly products to be released on August 30. The product collection includes t-shirts and tote bags featuring Pacifico logo artwork. The brand donates 100% of the collection’s profits to Surfrider Foundation, an organization that helps protect and preserve the world’s oceans. READ MORE HERE: Kylie Swim Is Coming: All About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand Design Theory: How Mona Assemi Became One of Beyoncé’s Must-Have Jewelry Designers “The Hype” offers a modernized version of the fashion show

