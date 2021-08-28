Maine woman helps dress women in need around the world





Each year, the New England Patriots recognize several people for their volunteer work. One of this year’s recipients is Jacqueline Dewey of Cape Neddick. She sews dresses for girls who might not otherwise have them. “With every dress, we say we give them hope, joy and dignity,” Dewey said. She heads the southern Maine chapter of the national organization “Dress up a girl from all over the world.” “When I started it was just me. Now, six years later, we have over 1,000 women sewing for me,” Dewey explained. Every dress sewn by the organization goes to a girl living in poverty. “You can see the difference not only in the dress, but in all the layout of her changing personality,” said Dewey, explaining the importance and impact of the job. To date, the Southern Maine Chapter has distributed 20,000 dresses to girls in 30 countries, including the United States, but most go to third world countries. “It’s heartwarming, it’s really heartwarming to see that you’ve changed a girl’s life. You gave her her first dress so she might never get a new dress in her life,” said said Dewey. While doing this project, Dewey says she learned that a dress can help save a girl’s life. She says that in many of the poorest countries, the poorest girls who appear untreated are often the ones who end up being kidnapped into slavery or abused. “And so if she seems to be neat with her looks, too, all of our dresses also have a label on them that says ‘dress a girl’ so it looks like she belongs to an organization.” Dewey spends about 35 hours each week working for “Dress a Girl Around The World”. She still sews, but these days most of her time is spent managing the program and recruiting more volunteers. This dedication caught the attention of the New England Patriots. Owner Robert Kraft presented Dewey with the “Myra Kraft Volunteer Award” and a donation of $ 10,000. “We are organizing beggars because we haven’t had a fundraiser in the past two years,” Dewey said. “So this allows us to continue our mission and our program. “ Around the world, Dress a Girl Around the World has volunteers working in half a dozen countries and they have made dresses for more than half a million girls in 82 countries.

