US men more likely than women to buy fakes, new survey finds
Forty-six percent of consumers admitted to buying counterfeit products, according to a new survey, while 30 percent admitted to knowingly buying a counterfeit product on more than one occasion. In an attempt to explore the buying habits of American consumers, including their attitudes towards counterfeit products, intellectual property asset management firm Anaqua conducted a survey of 1,000 American adults and ultimately discovered results she found surprising in some cases, including the fact that men surveyed revealed they were more likely to buy counterfeit products than their female counterparts, with 51 percent of men surveyed saying they would buy or allegedly bought counterfeit products against 40 percent of women.
In addition to finding that more men are apparently willing to spend on counterfeit goods (i.e. those made to imitate a genuine product, including a trademark of another party), the Anaquas report finds people from high-income households are not immune to the raffle of counterfeit products, with 30 percent of respondents with annual household income over $ 100,000 reporting knowingly buying a counterfeit product more than once. According to Anaqua, these two statistics seem to subvert stereotypes associated with counterfeit consumer goods.
When it comes to the most purchased counterfeit products and the impetus behind such purchases, the study indicates that respondents said they were the most likely to knowingly buy handbags, purses and counterfeit wallets (20%), followed by accessories, such as watches. , jewelry, sunglasses (19%), clothing (18%) and sports souvenirs and shoes, which are linked at 14%. Most respondents (42%) indicated that the price of counterfeit products was the main motivator to buy them, with the availability of counterfeit products being the second most cited reason, at 24%.
It should be noted that the counterfeit purchases by men exceeding those of women may not be very surprising at all, especially given the constant flow of limited edition products introduced by brands in recent years, Louis Vuitton x Supreme products. in 2017 to more recent drops from Yeezy Gap, Palace, Stssy, etc. Beyond that, the trend for male counterfeit buyers is even less surprising when we read between the lines that “availability” is one of the heaviest – the reasons given why consumers buy fakes. In view of the above, the increase in the number of men as counterfeit customers is potentially a direct result of the increasing attention many brands, especially those in the sneakers and streetwear industry, on publishing collaborations. limited, which are not only produced in smaller, drop-centered quantities but are regularly picked up by a mix of well-prepared consumers, including those aiming to resell products in the aftermarket at impressive margins and robots at fast action.
The limited edition nature of an ever-growing number of high-profile products, and the fact that these products are often only available to most consumers in the aftermarket, where prices rise far beyond their retail price initial, prompt the average consumer to look for counterfeit products in a significant number of cases in order to be able to participate in the action. In this context, the increase in counterfeit buying activity among men is actually not very surprising. This is certainly further enhanced by the increasing sophistication of counterfeit manufacturers and sellers, and therefore, by the remarkable quality of counterfeit products.
Finally, regarding a finding which Anaqua says is not very surprising, younger generations are more likely to buy counterfeit products than older generations, as 70% of Gen Z consumers and 63% of Millennials have admitted to buying fakes.
Anaquas’ results mirror those cited in a 2019 report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which focused on the scale and scale of the counterfeit trade in the UK, and found that the bulk of purchases of fashion-specific and luxury-specific counterfeit clothing did not happen by chance, and instead nearly 60 percent of purchases of counterfeit fashion items in the UK were done intentionally by consumers who knew they were buying fakes. Examining the sale of fashion items, including clothing, footwear, leather goods and handbags, which infringed the trademarks of brands based in the UK but which took place outside the UK United, the OECD found that more than 65% of products were openly presented as counterfeit to consumers and purchased on this basis.
Yet in its own report, published in 2019, the International Trademark Association found that the two most commonly purchased counterfeit products among Gen-Zers in the United States and China are clothing, footwear, and accessories, with about 73% of the products. American consumers surveyed reveal that such purchases are motivated, at least in part, by the fact that they feel they cannot afford the lifestyle they want.
