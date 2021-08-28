Fashion
US Soccer Launches Only Forward Art Series For Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches For United States Men’s National Teams
As part of the US Soccers Only Forward / Solo Palante campaign, the Only Forward Art Series will include installments in all upcoming World Cup qualifying markets at home, including Austin, Columbus and Cincinnati. Artists from each local market will create a bespoke piece of art showcasing the spirit and energy of the United States Men’s National Team, and serve as a celebration of diversity and inclusion within the sport and the local community. More artists will be announced at a later date.
Only Forward / Solo Palante is a rallying cry for a young, diverse and globally-minded men’s national team who are humble but resilient as they look to meet the challenge of World Cup qualifying over the next eight months. . After an action-packed summer in which America’s player pool responded to adversity on and off the pitch and proved its worth with two regional championship trophies, the USMNT is ready to show the world that she is ready to change the way the world sees America. soccer.
“An honor is an understatement how grateful I was to find out that I would work with US Soccer to create this art,” said Bongang. “West. The One Striker Campaign represents advancing in unity and unity, while striving to overcome all adversities. I wanted the illustration to be colorful and playful, which like this campaign is inspired by youth.” I wanted to create a fun, functional and organic piece that tells the story of what will happen in the USA vs Canada game in Nashville.
The first access for fans to the art of Bongangs will be during an exclusive release of a limited edition product featuring the art on the NTWRK application Friday September 3. The result of a collaboration between FootyCon, For Soccer Ventures and US Soccer, fans of the app will have access to exclusive content featuring the artist and will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition pieces featuring the art.
In addition to the drop in NTWRK merchandise, Bongangs art will be showcased at Chauvet Arts Nashville as part of the city’s first Saturday Art Crawl which will take place on Saturday, September 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT. The Art Crawl stretches across the city center with art galleries hosting receptions and vernissages. Chauvet Arts is located in a historic building at 215 Rep. John Lewis Way N with over 4,000 square feet in the heart of downtown Nashville.
Finally, all fans attending the World Cup qualifier in Nashville on September 5 will have the opportunity to download an art NFT, a collaboration between US Soccer and longtime partner Panini America. Only fans who attend the match will have access to the NFT via Paninis NFT Blockchain by entering their unique code to redeem the NFT Only Forward Art Series asset.
Bongang was born in Cameroon, West Africa, and raised in Savannah, Georgia, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee. There he was able to refine his signature style flooded with bold and fun colors, swirling lines and whimsical imagery. The result is organic, functional and cohesive works of art.
About For Football Companies
Launched in November 2019, For Soccer Ventures (FSV) is a new media company, spearheading a collaborative movement to connect brands and platforms to the diverse American football community through immersive storytelling, properties, strategic activations and services. Enjoying a unique position within the industry, the company’s mission is to advance football in the United States, both on and off the pitch. This is achieved through a host of abilities and properties aimed at prioritizing fan and player. FSV’s current properties and investments include the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, Alianza de Futbol JUGOtv, YSC Academy, YSC Sports, APL Leagues and Tournaments, Best Soccer Show Podcast, Orange Slices Podcast, and FSV Soccer Influencer Network.
About FootyCon
The first digital experience of its kind, FootyCon will focus on uniting the diverse communities of the sport of football through art, fashion and culture. FootyCon will debut on NTWRK as a one-day digital festival on Wednesday, November 10.
About NTWRK
Named one of Fast Company’s most innovative and hottest brands in the advertising age, NTWRK is North America’s premier live-shopping platform where entertainment meets e-commerce (Forbes ). Built on an innovative digital model of daily product drops, live shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and designers, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since launching in 2018 Under the motto Shopping At The Speed of Culture, NTWRK delivers an organized digital shopping experience and access to Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
About PANINI
The Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the largest publisher of collectibles in the United States, with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, Premiere League, US Soccer, UFC , MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties of many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.
Panini has distribution channels in over 150 countries and employs over 1,200 people. For more information, visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com Where http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
