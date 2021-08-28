Fashion
Lorde does stellar performance on The Late Late Show in a see-through crochet dress
Lorde made more of a fashion statement this week with her late night performances.
From summer-inspired dresses to daring silhouettes, the Californian singer hit the stage Thursday for The Late Late Show With James Corden. For her Green Light performance, Lorde displayed a floral-detail crochet dress from the Cong Tri Fall 21 ready-to-wear collection. The Lordes dress is worth $ 15,600 and features an intricate floral pattern with a sleeveless fit.
On previous evenings on late night shows, the Royals singer surprised fans with a vibrant striped dress and orange platform sandals. But this time around, Lorde invited listeners to sit back and relax through the tune of her latest album Solar Power with an upscale design that’s understated yet elevated to its new standards.
Her outfits seem to reflect her changed outlook and portray a more down-to-earth Lorde. To conclude her weeklong residency on The Late Late Show, Lorde performed in a sophisticated A-line maxi dress, an elegant choice for the sweet melody of Fallen Fruit.
Although Lorde went for a barefoot look During his performance, the songwriter usually wears trendy models such as the trendy chunky platform shoes, mules and stiletto heels. The evolution of the Lordes style continues as she enters a new landscape and moves away from her avant-garde costumes. His new album reveals a bright aesthetic with yellow outfits in all their solar splendor with a relaxed vibe. Likely, Lorde will continue to enhance her wardrobe with bespoke designs like this $ 10,000 crochet dress.
Step into solar power like Lorde with these designs.
