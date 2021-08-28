



There is no outfit lost in the eyes of Colin Heaberg and Will Gisel, the Chicagoans who started Whim Golf in 2019. Between the vibes of the ’90s and the cheeky product descriptions (on their website, the orange s ‘calls the cone and brown is wine), the brand could best be summed up as the hip corner where golf meets haute couture and street style. Despite its name, Whim Golf is decidedly adjacent to golf. While you can certainly wear their made in America boxy polo shirts, pocket pants and fringed moccasins on the course, you won’t find Whim Golf in any professional store. Two years ago, they launched a pop-up store on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where the nearest golf course is, in my mapping skills, a boat ride under the Free Golf sign! a rallying cry for the brand’s thesis of freeing the sport from its, er, suffocating, members-only reputation

By participating in clothing away from the golf course, but being representative of golf, we were able to shift the narrative a bit to where people who care about clothing find golf clothing to rock with, ”a Heaberg said. “Clothing is how we communicate a lot of our thoughts about the game that ‘is our medium’.

Taking the cool of streetwear, the whimsy of fashion and the silhouettes of golf, the duo seek to refresh the image of the sport and attract stylish new players along the way. The idea being that these customers will then go and display their good outfits on a driving range, if only for 15 minutes. Maybe one day, in a few years, with the right irresistible olive crew-neck, they’ll add 18 holes to their repertoire. The mission is therefore twofold: to create a style of golf on a daily basis and to increase the visibility of golf courses along the way.

We spend a lot of time asking ourselves: what does someone who doesn’t golf think about golf? Heaberg said. And if these thoughts are negative, what motivates them? And how can we make adjustments to change these thoughts?

This summer, Whim Golf picked up their Spring 2022 collection at all major outlets (we’re following the fashion calendar, Heaberg said) and continued to offer a few new styles here and there. They’ve launched a handful of new items, including a sneaky tee which bears the remains of a Keep Off the Grass sign from New Jersey.

Whim Golf wants to make sure dressmakers wear the most fashionable golf apparel that screams accessibility and cool, wherever the venue. Stop wearing stupid bullshit, Heaberg said. When you go out, you should always look like you’re flying. Bodega adjustments shouldn’t be wasted on stupid items.

So here’s a bunch of decidedly not stupid items to help you look like you’re flying all the time, and to always be ready to take a ride:

