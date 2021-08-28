Derek Lam describes the future of 10 Crosby, Revolve takes on NYFW





In addition, in the growing male beauty sector.

Derek Lam is back in the fashion game: after closing his eponymous brand in 2019 and selling his contemporary brand to private label Public Clothing Company (PCC) in early 2020, the designer is set to present his first collection complete as a creative chef. officer of Derek Lam 10 Crosby next month. To mark his return, Lam sat down with Fashion business‘s Joan Kennedy to discuss her first collection since the sale of the company and the future of the brand. The new iteration of 10 Crosby will focus on a direct-to-consumer model and invest in its digital presence. Lam also said 10 Crosby will use PCC’s resources, especially in its supply chain, to launch new product lines and expand internationally. {Fashion business} Revolve takes on NYFW

After scantily clad trips to Bermuda and Greece this summer, Turn come for New York Fashion Week: The Los Angeles-based retailer is launching Revolve Gallery, a multi-room fashion experience at 20 Hudson Yards. According to WWD, the exhibition will present 13 selected brands that will each have a piece to reflect the vision and inspiration of their collections designed exclusively for Revolve. The participating brands are Bronx and Banco, Cotton, Charlotte tilbury, Fridge, Eaves, Farai London, For Love & Lemons, GHD, Hims & Hers, House of Harlow, Lovers + Friends, LoveShackFantasy, LPA and Ronny Kobo. {WWD} In the growing male beauty sector

Alex Rodriguez went from baseball to Jennifer lopez, and now he’s landed in beauty to launch a shade-included concealer for men. A-Rod’s entry into the beauty space isn’t all that strange given that the men’s grooming market is on the rise, fueled by the impact of top celebrities and athletes, as well as ‘influencers and TikTokers. In an article for Vogue Business, Ezreen Benissan takes a closer look at the growing male beauty space, writing that while the change in male beauty is still in its infancy, “young men are embracing skincare. facial and adopt multi-step routines that more closely reflect their female counterparts. ” {Vogue Business} Outstanding Street Style of Sante Fe Indian Market

Vogue attended the 99th Annual Sante Fe Indian Market, where hundreds of Indigenous artists from different North American tribes display and sell their new works. Photographer Shayla Blatchford was on hand to capture the highlights in style. From flamboyant velvet dresses accessorized with turquoise jewels to beaded dresses and vibrant ribbon skirts, the street style worth marveling at. {Vogue} Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us straight to your inbox.

