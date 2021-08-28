Texas Longhorns to stay at hotel in dress rehearsal for season opener





AUSTIN (KXAN) Texan football will undergo a dress rehearsal this weekend as training camp draws to a close and the focus is on Louisiana. The team is still a week away from the first game of the season, but Steve Sarkisian wants them to feel like game day is happening this weekend. This week, the Longhorns will be following their Friday “game day” routine, including staying at the hotel on Friday night. Mississippi 4-star Aaron Bryant enlists in Texas

On Saturday, Texas coaches and players will treat every moment like game day, leading up to 3:30 pm to begin their “mock play” to match kickoff time against Louisiana. “We’ll go to the hotel, we’ll do our meetings, we’ll get up on Saturday morning and do our tours, we’ll come to the stadium and do all our pre-game warm-ups, and then we will piece together those scenarios. it happens in the game, from substitutions to injuries, potentially, things that guys are prepared for as substitutes, whether they’re on offense, defense or special teams, ”Sarkisian said. “Really trying to get guys into a routine of what we do [and] why we are doing it to put them at ease and prepare them to play at a very high level next Saturday. The other challenge as a new head coach and coaching staff is that other than a few transfers from Alabama, Sarkisian hasn’t coached any of these players in an actual game. Sarkisian will learn the intricacies of his players as they react to adversity in the game. “This is why we are fighting like we are doing,” Sarkisian said. “A lot of you want to see the guys who are able to let go and play fast and freely and you want to see the guys who can come out on their own and not trust their training. You want to recognize the guys, if any, who have a little performance anxiety and how we can help them. At the end of the day, in front of 100,000 people on national television, some guys may react a little differently and we have to prepare for it. “ How to watch: Westlake football kicks off season at Temple on KXAN.com

Sarkisian still hasn’t seen enough to name a starter as a quarterback. No, I haven’t named one, Sarkisian said Thursday. The battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card has been going on since Sam Ehlinger’s departure for the NFL. According to Sarkisian, they always distribute reps evenly between starters and backups.

