Fashion
Thandie Newton looks vibrant in a neon dress and stylish Chanel slides for Jimmy Kimmel
Thandie Newton was daring for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.
The reminiscent actress stunned in a vibrant neon green dress from Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2021 collection. The number featured a ruffled midi skirt, along with a ruffled hem and puffed sleeves, covered in bold pleats. Her look was complete with a matching bow belt, heart-shaped earrings, and a sleek, high ponytail.
More New Shoes
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
As for the shoes, Newton opted for a pair of comfortable Chanel slides. The shoes featured a woven espadrille-like outsole that was flat and chunky, perfect for walking around the set. Their wide black patent leather toe straps also offered support and ease of putting on and taking off as well as major glamor, thanks to an interlocking crystal CC logo on each.
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
Slides are all the rage this year because of their effortless nature and comfort. Easy-to-wear sandals make them versatile for almost any outfit, especially when crafted in leather or in neutral tones. Newton paired the same shoes for a second look while leaving the Kimmel set, sporting them with a striped Chanel tee, blue cuffed mom jeans and a Louis Vuitton weekend bag highlighting their versatility with ensembles. formal and casual. The style has become popular among other A-List stars like Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Sofia Richie this season from top brands like Bottega Veneta, Wandler and Hermes.
RB / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
When it comes to shoes, Newton is never afraid to make a stylish statement on the red carpet. The Crash star Often dons a variety of styles of sandals, from platforms to pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Alev Milano, Christian Louboutin. Her casual looks regularly feature a rotation of flat sandals, slides and sneakers from brands like Adidas, Nike and Georgina Goodman.
Slip on a pair of black leather slides this season, inspired by Thandie Newton.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Sam Edelman Ariane slides, $ 120.
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Steve Madden Karolyn Slides, $ 50 (was $ 69).
Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: Tory Burch Ines slides, $ 228.
Click gallery for more Newtons best red carpet shoe moments over the years.
Launch gallery: Red carpet style: Thandie Newton’s best heels over the years
The best of footwear
Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/thandie-newton-vibrant-neon-dress-170236447.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]