How the UNTUCKit Retail customer experience (including a shot of scotch) helped it bounce back from Covid

If there is one reputable brand that I was concerned about during the pandemic (in addition to those in the intimate sectors obviously hard hit like hospitality, travel and salon services), it is UNTUCKit, the brand of casual clothing for men.

As a customer experience consultant and subject matter expert, I was concerned that UNTUCK’s foundational premise that you can look good enough for work and socialize with your shirt not tucked in might suddenly seem out of place in a world of Zoom calls shot (mortifying experience of Jeffrey Toobins aside) almost entirely above the belt.

UNTUCKit co-founder Chris Riccobono wearing a classic button-down UNTUCKit shirt

My fears for the brand, while unfounded, have been exaggerated, Chris Riccobono, co-founder of UNTUCKit, tells me. Sales plummeted in 2020, and the UNTUCKit product mix has indeed changed, with their flagship button-down shirts giving way to t-shirts, polo shirts and button-down collars (shirts with a scoop neck and a short row of buttons), but Already the company’s 2021 sales have even surpassed their biggest pre-Covid year, according to Riccobono.

With the nascent reopening of brick and mortar retail, UNTUCKit now relies on the in-store experience of its 85 stores to bring continued distinction to the brand.

UNTUCK’s research on their predominantly male but quite diverse age population, mostly between 25 and 70, has led them to design and build their stores quite differently from what you would expect.

A lot of these brands, the Polo Shirts of the World, the Ted Baker’s spend tons of money building great stores. But what we have determined is that most men care more about having a successful shopping experience and getting in and out, compared to most women who gravitate towards an upscale atmosphere. and luxurious in a store. So we decided to make stores that are simpler, which is also great because our construction costs are lower.

The approach to creating the UNTUCKit in-store experience, Riccobono tells me, stems from the original impetus for creating the shirts themselves. The original problem [that gave rise to UNTUCKit] was I couldn’t find a shirt that looked good not tucked in. Most of [solving] that suited perfectly. [So]what we do is when you walk in we have “dressing shirts” against the back wall. You walk in, an associate greets you, you try on a shirt, you get your right size, the associate helps you with a second opinion, and then the best part once your UNTUCKit fits you, all of our shirts will fit you perfectly.

Ours is not the typical store with a huge imprint and 40 of each shirt in a package and you grab one and bring it to the checkout. In our case you are walking with the partner, they have an iPad, they already know your size from the experience of the fitting shirt, let’s say it’s big, you indicate the big five that you like, they call, someone pulls them back, and you’re on your way. It’s very effective and people really appreciate it.

In case efficiency and a perfect, repeatable fit are not enough to make shopping enjoyable, each UNTUCKit store gilds the lily via a small seating area where they pour scotch. He’s actually a sociable man of the times who talks about his UNTUCKit purchases and has a glass of scotch and belies the cliché that men don’t like shopping.

I had to ask: boy, the self-assured spirit in me is wondering, maybe you should employ a licensed bartender to make sure nobody overdo it before they get home?

Riccobono replied: No, because you are only allowed to have one. And it’s a little glass.

Which makes perfect sense for a brand that wants the experience to be rambling, but never sloppy.