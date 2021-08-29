100 million man Jack Grealish shows off his love of designer clothes in a 3,000 outfit

After his 100million move to Manchester City, it was no surprise that he spent some new clothes.

And Jack Grealish certainly showed his unique sense of style after spending $ 3,000 on his designer outfit at the Leeds festival on Saturday.

The footballer, 25, who was joined by a bunch of pals, paired a 450 Balanciaga logo t-shirt with blue Gucci 600 shorts, which he recycled from his sunny Mykonos getaway earlier this summer.

Retro: Jack Grealish rocked at Reading Festival on Saturday in a unique 3k outfit consisting of a 380 Gallery Dept bucket hat, white Balenciaga t-shirt and teal Gucci shorts

His sneakers were 114.50 Nike Air Force 1, while he wore a pair of Hugo Boss striped socks, priced at 10.99.

His look was completed with a 1500 Christian Dior crossbody bag for men and a mismatched multicolored bob from Gallery Dept, priced at 380.

Jack, who is paid 230,000 a week and played in his new 5-0 victory over Arsenal earlier today, arrived in the VIP area in the early evening in time to see the headlines, rapper Stormzy, 28 years old.

Fierce: Stormzy stole the show as fire broke out on stage during her performance

Stage presence: The rapper appeared in his element as the flames rose behind him

The Brummie and his pals were sure to be in for a treat as his rap hero Stormzy partied in Leeds with his impressive performance.

He spat out his recognizable rhymes alongside jets of flame and hair-raising fireworks.

The Croydon-born artist kept it casual, sporting a white tank top which he paired with a pair of baggy beige pants.

He made the 45-mile journey from Etihad Stadium to Leeds Bramham Park, where the festival is taking place this weekend.

The footballers’ outfit, which totals just over 3,000, is a stark contrast to his stylish Boohoo Mans denim.

Man of the moment: The hip-hop artist appeared to be in a good mood as he soaked up the attention

He was paid around 250,000 to promote the budget clothing line where t-shirts cost as little as $ 7 and jeans from $ 21.

Former Aston Villa player’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, 25, did not appear to be with him after reports in June that they had reconciled after a brief separation.

The couple, who were pictured vacationing together in Croatia last month, met as teenagers at St Peter’s Catholic High School in Solihull, West Midlands.

However, he certainly has a type as he was pictured spending an evening with Love Island star Ellie Brown, 23, last week as they left an event at Peter Street Kitchen in Manchester.

A source said The sun: ‘The drinks were flowing and they were flirting like crazy. At one point, they went out to chat quietly with friends.

“Later that night, Jack was heading to Chinawhite with some of his footballing friends, including teammate Riyad Mahrez and Danny Simpson. Ellie ended up in the same club as them with her friends.

However, a separate source close to Ellie insisted that there was “nothing” between the couple and that they simply had mutual friends.

MailOnline reached out to representatives for Jack and Ellie for comment at the time.

Sizzling: Jack certainly has a type as he was pictured spending an evening with Love Island star Ellie Brown, 23 (pictured) last week as they left an event at Peter Street Kitchen in Manchester