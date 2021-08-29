Experience gives Edson Barboza the edge in UFC main event

VSiNs MMA expert heads into two fights on the Saturday night UFC card in Las Vegas.

Giga Chikadze -105 v Edson Barboza -115, featherweight, main event

Chikadze, the 10th-ranked featherweight, enters a devastating final from former Top 10-ranked Cub Swanson. Prior to this victory, Chikadze had beaten the grassroots featherweight talent impressively. The Georgian arrives on this occasion in a 6-0 UFC run, so he’s full of momentum and confidence.

The third degree black belt of Goju-Ryu karate, Chikadze uses a wide stance presenting opponents with an unorthodox and deadly hand-to-foot swiftness that is thrown from all angles. He’s the best at range and wants to measure opponents in their path so he can apply his effective counterattack.

Ninth-ranked featherweight Barboza is also a hitting-based fighter. The Brazilian is decorated in black belts in taekwondo and Muay Thai with a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Barboza spent years competing with ultralight fighters before falling to featherweight, where he achieved a 2-1 record (and his first loss to Dan Ige could easily have gone the other way).

The physical measurements between these two are fairly even, although Barboza spent years in the cage fighting men who weighed up to 175 pounds. They are even similar in their striking approach, although Barboza is a fighter who can and will advance to make a fight. That will certainly be his plan on Saturday.

The difference in this fight is in the depth of experience and cunning of Barboza. It would take a paragraph to list the world-class contenders he has faced in a fierce battle between two UFC divisions as his opponent can only boast of a dominant victory over Swanson, 37, who is on the last stages of a busy career.

When Barboza struggles, his opponents push him down and force him to expend a lot of energy, taxing the Brazilian and can expose the Warrior mentally and physically later in the fights. Chikadze hasn’t really put this form of pressure on his opponents, so if he allows Barboza to work comfortably in space, Barboza’s precision kicks and blunt kicks will have an impact on Chikadze.

Recommendation: Barboza -115.

Kevin lee Getty Images

Kevin Lee -150 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +125, welterweight

It’s a fascinating betting match. Lee is the 10th lightweight who ran out of weight in his last lightweight bout against now champion Charles Oliviera. Lee has had to struggle with weight reductions because he’s perfectly suited to a 160-pound weight class. Too big to consistently go 155, he now fights as a welterweight, where hell is somewhat undersized and competing with men who do 170 at the weigh-in and then come into action at 188 pounds rehydrated or better.

Lees’ fighting arsenal is complete with a solid wrestling base, he is athletic, quick and is the most dangerous at the start of his fights based on his lightweight CV. At welterweight, I expect Lee to be free to focus on his opponent and not the cut, which is huge for his chances on Saturday.

Lee was originally scheduled to face off against Sean Brady, a heavy-handed wrestling-based fighter. He’s more of Lees’ stature and with a similar fighting style. Brady, however, had to withdraw from the fight, so on short notice comes Rodriguez, who is a dangerous striker with power in every appendage.

Rodriguez, 34, left-handed, is four inches taller than Lee and although Hell gives a slight range advantage, his overall height will be more noticeable in the cage. Lee needs to open up quickly as Rodriguez often starts out slow. Lees’ past fights have all displayed something akin to dominance at first, but once he realizes his opponent is up and ready to play for a full 15 minutes, he finds a way to fade away. Check the file.

Rodriguez must keep this fight on its feet at all costs and force Lee into a punchy fight. Eventually, this approach will lead him to bring the smaller man down, support him, and use the pressure, knees and elbows to accumulate damage.

While I can see Lee being quick and efficient at the start, bigger, more legitimate welterweight Rodriguez will force this fight in the second round. From that point on, I think Rodriguez’s pressure will confuse Lee and force him to throw telegraph charges and hit that Rodriguez will be able to time and then counter.

At welterweight, Rodriguez is a poor stylistic match for Lee on full camp, but the short-term nature of this fight makes Lees’ risk as well as Rodriguez’s advantages worse.

Recommendation: Rodriguez +125.