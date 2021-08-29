Fashion
Fashion: the South Asian who covered Selfridges in black and pink
Osman Yousefzada is one of Britain’s most outspoken creators, using his voice to talk about socio-cultural issues across multiple media. Best known for his work in fashion, the Afghan-Pakistani Briton is a regular at London Fashion Week and Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have all worn his designs.
But Osman, 44, is much more than a fashion designer and doesn’t appreciate being only inserted in this space. Known for being interested in the West’s relations with the East (or the Global North and the Global South as he refers to these regions), he is more of a social commentator than anything else, who uses his work, including including fashion, to highlight subjects that are usually invisible.
My work has expanded since I created my eponymous label in 2008 as a more multidisciplinary practice. But the theme of migration is key to all of these outings, Osman says. In clothing, racialized off-shore production sites are a new form of neo-colonialism.
Consume passion
During London Fashion Week last May, Osman presented a short film shot in Bangladesh, titled Her Dreams Are Bigger. The film focused on the women who produce the fast fashion clothes.
I’m still trying to figure out how we consume, he says. One of the women interviewed in the film said that the consumers of the clothes she makes are not black like me, they are much fairer and very pretty. The short but powerful film is a reminder that at the heart of the clothing industry are these often abused women.
Fast fashion uses white faces to sell and brown hands to produce, Osman explains. In his own collections, he tried to tackle consumer issues through his Last Yards concept, which uses excess fabric to make limited edition pieces.
In many ways, Osman’s work as a sculptor artist has an even stronger voice. His 2018 book titled A migrants’ room on its own shows all the objects wrapped in fabrics or wrapped in bags a reflection on how migrants still live in the hope of a brighter future. It’s a story Osman lived himself, he is the son of illiterate immigrants who moved to England in the 1960s in hopes of giving their families a better future.
Without limits
His latest is a giant public artwork that spans almost 50 meters high and 250 meters long, making it the largest canvas in the world. It was unveiled just a few weeks ago and covers the facade of the Selfridges store in Birmingham, which is currently undergoing renovations. The artwork has a star-shaped pattern in shades of pink and black. Bright and daring, the message it contains is superimposed.
Osman received this commission as part of an international competition run by Birmingham’s world-renowned gallery Ikon, a space Osman had previously worked with.
It was an incredible honor to be chosen in my hometown. It was like coming home. You can see the building from the streets of Balsall Heath where I grew up, which is on the wrong side of the tracks. So in the heart of the city, it’s my job. It’s a bit like Thomas Hardy’s Jude the Obscure, a working class guy who dreams of becoming something more, he says.
The artwork is called Infinity Pattern 1 and as fresh and contemporary as it is, it defies all standard views on migration.
These are spaces without borders. The work of patterns refers to geometric patterns in spaces that do not evoke borders. You see these geometric patterns in mosques and also in the fan arches of cathedrals. The pattern continues over and over again; There is no end. Your eyes continue to seek the end but the tilings evoke infinity, explains Osman.
It is not surprising to learn that he had studied anthropology at the London University School of Oriental and African Studies.
This is a theme that will continue in Osman’s next work – a dissertation titled The Go-Between: a memory of growing up between different worlds, scheduled for release in January. Osman is proof that creativity cannot be cataloged.
Endless possibilities
Osman’s influences are global, and India is one of the countries he admires, he says. My last trip to India was five years ago. It is always so familiar and yet so new with each visit, to be among people who are like me, yet have different experiences. I live in the Global North as a child of migrants from Pakistan who have made a new life, but I have so much affinity with the region. It’s like being connected but disconnected at the same time. I guess that’s why they call people like me BBCD (British Born Confused Desi), he says.
Among the Indian artists who inspire her are Bangalore-based photographer Dayanita Singh and Sheela Gowda, who uses everyday objects to create her works. In his fashion work, he often borrows from India’s rich artisan heritage and frequently works with artisans from the country, something he always acknowledges in his press notes. Among the Indian traditions he referred to is kantha, an age-old technique of upcycling. And her next fashion collection will continue to focus on consumer issues.
I will use fully traceable material. Its supply can be mapped to the source of the filaments, and then I’ll look at unboxing end-of-life consumption patterns, Osman explains.
The Infinity Patterns motif will also be present in the collection. Through this work, I suggest infinite connectors and infinite possibilities. It is about a lot of hope and the possibility of dreaming.
Dubai-based fashion journalist Sujata Assomull is also an author and a conscious fashion advocate.
Du Brunch HT, August 29, 2021
