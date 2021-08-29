Tokyo Paralympic Games Day 4 record overview: 13 Paralympic records rewritten





TOKYO SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES 2020 EXPLANATION OF THE PARA CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM There are14 rankingsfor Paralympic swimmers, usually noted S followed by a number.

SB designates a classification of athletes for breaststroke events

SM is for individual medley events

Athletes with physical impairments are categorized into S1-S10, SB1-SB9, and SM1-SM10 with numbers 1-10 ranging from more severe activity limitations to less severe limitations.

Athletes with a visual impairment are classified in S / SB11-13.

Athletes with an intellectual disability are classified in S / SB14.

The Paralympic Games are not the Paralympics or anything similar. The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee are separate organizations with separate leadership and separate events that have a partnership to more effectively organize their crowned jewels. 13 Paralympic records and 9 world records were rewritten during day four of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Among the highlights of the event, the 1996 Paralympic record in the SB5 men’s 100 breaststroke was broken in the preliminaries before another swimmer rewrote it like a world record. The S14 4 × 100 mixed free relay world / Paralympic records bit the dust as a trio of continental records followed the winning relay. DAY 4 Preliminary: 3 world records, 6 Paralympic records In the men’s 100m SB6, the AustralianMatthieu Levyqualified third for the final with an Oceanic record of 1: 22.65. In the breast 100 women SB6,Maisie Summers-Newtonof Great Britain broke the 2016 Paralympic record of 1: 35.39 by more than two seconds with a new European record of 1: 33.12. The No. 3 seed in the final was the United StatesSophie herzog, setting a new Americas record at 1: 35.50. Canadas Aurelie Rivardbroke her own world / Paralympic records in the women’s S10 100 freestyle with the best prelims time of 58.60. Rivard’s swim broke her 2016 Paralympic record of 59.31 and the 2015 world record of 59.17, crossing 59 seconds for the first time. In the SM4 women 150 IM, Chines Liu Yu broke the 2017 world record of 2: 41.52 and smashed the 2016 Paralympic record of 2: 47.57 with the first swim under 2:40 in that event at 2: 39.39. The setting of a new world and Paralympic record in the men’s 150 IM SM1 was theIyad Chalabi, recording a time of 4: 52.88. The old Shablabi mark of 4: 57.72 was established in April 2021. Another Chinese swimmer broke a record in the preliminaries on Day 4 wasWang xinyi, who broke the Paralympic record in the S11 women’s 100 backstroke in 1: 17.66. SpainAntoni Ponce Bertran clinched the fifth Paralympic record in the morning preliminaries, crushing the former mark of 1: 31.50 in the men’s 100m SB5 with a time of 1: 26.72, which had been in effect since 1996. DAY 4 Finals: 6 world records, 7 Paralympic records Aussie Levy won bronze in the men’s SB6 100m breaststroke with another Oceania record, clocking 1: 21.10. Brit Summers-Newton rewrote her own Paralympic / European records en route to gold in the SB6 women’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 1: 32.34, taking 0.78s from her prelims records. Both world and Paralympic records in the men’s and women’s S10 100 freestyle were also lower. Ukraine Maksym krypakwon with a time of 50.64, removing the 2010 world record of 50.87 and the 2012 Paralympic record of 51.07. In the women’s race, the Canadian Rivard further improved her own world / Paralympic records with a time of 58.14. The silver medal for a new European record was Chantelle Zijderveld from the Netherlands (1: 00.23). In the 150 IM, gentlemen SM4, the RPCsRoman zhdanov swam 2: 21.17 to improve her own world record from May 2021 and rewrite the 2016 Paralympic record (2: 23.12). It was a close race for gold in the S11 women’s 100 backstroke, but China Cai liwengot ahead of his teammateWang xinyi, 1: 13.46 to 1: 13.71. Both times broke Xinyis’ world record of 1: 16.40 and Paralympic record of 1: 17.66. Li Guijiwon the bronze medal in 1: 16.98, which was also under the old Paralympic standard. RPCAndrei Granitchka(1: 25.13) stole the SB5 men’s world and Paralympic records in the 100 breaststroke at SpainAntoni Ponce Bertran(1: 26.53) for the gold medal. Ponce Bertran’s old rating was 1: 25.46 as of May 2021. China placed fourth in the SB5 women’s 100 breaststroke final with a new Asian record.Lingling songat 1: 43.73. Great Britain completed the fourth final session with a new world and Paralympic record in the mixed 4 × 100 freestyle relay, courtesy of Reece dunn, Bethany firth,Jessica-jane applegate, andJordan catchpole. Three other continental records were also withdrawn. Oceania Record Betar, Hance, Storm, McTernan AUS (Australia) 3: 46.38 (2nd) Americas / South America record Bandeira, Oliveira, Caneiro, Real BRA (Brazil) 3: 51.23 (3rd) Asian record Tokairin, Yamaguchi, Fukui, Inoue JPN (Japan) 3: 57.18 (4th) DAY 4 MEDALS TABLE

