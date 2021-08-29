Fashion
2 Black men say they were handcuffed as they attempted to return a television. Now they are suing Walmart.
Last year, two longtime friends walked into a Walmart in Texas hoping to exchange a faulty 58-inch TV one of them had purchased earlier today.
Instead, the September 10, 2020 trip to the Walmart in Conroe, Texas, led to charges of theft by white employees against Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, who are black, according to a federal lawsuit filed in court Thursday. District of the South District. from Texas.
The men said a routine trip to the store resulted in police calling them on suspicion of stealing the television. They added that they were handcuffed although Stewart showed store workers the receipt for $ 300.94 for the Hisense television he purchased, according to the lawsuit, which names Walmart Inc. as the defendant.
Walmart Stores Texas, LLC and several store employees identified as John Doe and Jane Doe are also named in the civil suit as defendants.
Stewart and Richardson allege they were wrongly jailed and discriminated against on the basis of their race, according to the lawsuit. The handcuffed moment was so overwhelming and degrading for Stewart that he broke down while being held inside the store, court documents show.
The plaintiffs repeatedly demanded an explanation for being detained, searched, handcuffed and embarrassed in such a humiliating manner, and also why the faulty television was not allowed to be swapped, the lawsuit said. The men’s questions went unanswered. That’s when Dennis, a man over 50, started crying and begging for answers, according to the costume.
Walmart said in a statement Friday: We do not tolerate discrimination and take such allegations seriously. When the complaints were brought to our attention in April of this year, we investigated. We do not go into more detail given the dispute and we will respond with the court if necessary.
Conroe is approximately 40 miles north of Houston.
Stewart, 55, works as a road foreman and is a church deacon. He is also a former police officer, according to the lawsuit. Richardson, 53, is a church pastor, according to the filing. The plaintiffs also allege a breach of contract because Stewart was not allowed to trade the television or get his money back. The employees were also grossly negligent because their actions could have resulted in serious injuries to Richardson and Stewart by the police who answered the call, according to the lawsuit.
The officers could have been wrong about the situation and, as black men, they could have been shot, injured or permanently disfigured, according to the file.
Stewart presented the receipt to the customer service counter, according to the lawsuit. But the employees took an hour to review it. While at the counter, according to the lawsuit, four white policemen approached them from behind and asked them to put their hands on their heads, ordered them not to move, searched their bodies and emptied their bodies. pockets, and handcuffed them like prominent criminals. from everyone nearby.
While the men remained in detention, Stewart cried for about an hour, according to the lawsuit. They were eventually freed from the handcuffs after an employee yelled at them to take the television and get the f — out of that store, and never come back f ——, “the file says.
In a final indignity, the men, according to the lawsuit, were required to sign a criminal trespass warning, which ensures that criminal charges remain on file at Walmart if the men attempt to return to the store, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Stewart and Richardson are seeking a jury trial as well as compensatory and punitive damages.
