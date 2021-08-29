The Country Friends Presents Popular Art of Fashion Benefit Event





Fall fashion from top international designers and luxury retailers will take to the catwalk at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on September 16 when The Country Friends (TCF) presents the annual Art of Fashion (AOF) in partnership with South Coast Plaza from 10 o’clock. at 4 p.m. Outdoor event features Champagne reception, The Inns lawn lunch, shopping, raffle and live auction of handbags, jewelry, clothing, getaways and more Again. Honorary Presidents Les and Deborah Cross (Courtesy) The honorary presidents are Deborah and Les Cross, recognized for their longstanding commitment to the organization. Deborah is also co-chairing the event with TCF President Suzanne M. Newman and COO Yvette Letourneau. ABC 10News award-winning host Kimberly Hunt will be the emcee. Held outside under a large tent, the show features the latest looks from Bally, Camilla, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Max Mara, Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Versace and Saks Fifth Avenue. Throughout the day, customers can shop at eight mini-shops in South Coast Plazas, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to The Country Friends charities. Shops include Camilla, Diptyque, Max Mara, Miu Miu, Mulberry, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney and Vitra Eyewear. The art of fashion begins with a champagne reception on the lawn of The Inns sponsored by Nani Pua Skin Care, a photo lounge and light snacks from The French Gourmet. After the parade, guests will enjoy a lunch specially created and prepared by The Inns culinary team led by Executive Chef Jessie Lee Williams. The first course consists of brie and apricot jam with a crisp of almonds, dates and cherries, or ahi poke with a wonton cut, seaweed salad and wasabi cream. The second course is chilled yellow heirloom tomato soup. The third course is Chicken Saltimbocca, a prosciutto and sage crusted chicken breast with faro pilaf, seasonal vegetables and a mushroom sauce, or roasted wild mushrooms and polenta with seasonal vegetables. Dessert is a blueberry upside-down cake with lemon curd, lavender-scented blueberry compote and confetti flowers from pastry chef Elizabeth Woesle. Event Co-Chairs Yvette Letourneau, Suzanne Newman and Deborah Cross (Courtesy) A lively luxury auction follows with a nine-day, $ 15,790 adventure through Peru that includes a two-night stay in Lima, a five-day Amazon boat cruise, and a two-night stay in Cuzco offered by Scott Dunn Travel, Belmond Hotels and Aqua Expeditions. John Matty Co. donates a pair of gold, diamond and iolite flower earrings valued at $ 4000. Two first-class tickets to any location Alaska Airlines flies, coupled with a $ 2,000 voucher from Suzanne Newman, will help plan a dream vacation. Shop and dine at the South Coast Plaza with a $ 2,000 and $ 300 gift card for lunch or dinner at the famous Knife Pleat restaurant. The Country Friends are also raising funds at the event with an exciting opportunity drawing featuring designer handbags, clothing and accessories from South Coast Plaza retailers, including a $ 2,000 gift certificate. from Monique Lhuillier, a Max Mara tote bag and a $ 1,000 gift card, an iconic Isabel Marant Oskan hobo bag, white Versaces camera bag and more. Master of Ceremonies Kimberly Hunt (Courtesy) There are also getaways to the Turf Club, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, La Jollas Grande Colonial Hotel, the Montage Laguna Beach, and a Rancho Valencia Spa Day for two. Studio Savvy hair care products and services and a Dr. D. Schwab skin care basket will also be available. The TCF Board of Directors selects charities each fall after careful review. Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $ 14 million to those in need, with a particular focus on women, children, the elderly, the military and the disabled. For tickets and more information visit thecountryfriends.org/events/art-of-fashion/ If you have any questions, contact: The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192, ext. 4, or [email protected] Also visit thecountryfriends.org and southcoastplaza.com.

