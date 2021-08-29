Fashion
Megan Thee Stallion Wears Bodycon White Dress at Jay-Z’s 18th Birthday Party 40/40 in New York City
All eyes were on Megan Thee Stallion as she strutted the blue carpet for Jay-Z’s 18th anniversary 40/40 club on Friday night in New York City.
Arriving at the VIP Lounge, which Beyonc’s husband co-founded with Desiree Perez and Juan Perez in 2003, the 26-year-old star wore a form-fitting white dress with a bold slit at the bottom and a diamond choker.
For the event, the Texas-born artist completed her ensemble with a pair of open-toed crisscross heels, which showcased her green pedicure.
Hot Girls’ Summer: All eyes were on Megan Thee Stallion as she strutted the blue carpet at Jay-Z’s 40/40 club’s 18th birthday on Friday night in New York City.
As she greeted spectators and friends, the songwriter (née Megan Pete) was bursting with confidence with a reserved smile on her brilliant pout.
She was also carrying a huge white quilted Chanel bag, which contained all of her essentials for a fun night out.
Her fellow rapper Remy Ma wore a plunging black mini dress, which she accessorized with studded heels and a sparkly clutch.
Bombshell: Her mate Remy Ma wore an unforgettable plunging black mini dress, which she accessorized with studded heels and a sparkly clutch
Gorgeous: In addition to a dramatic smoky eye and a heavy hand of blush on her cheeks, the 41-year-old styled her dark brown hair in loose waves
Hailing: Arriving at the VIP lounge, which Beyonc’s husband co-founded with Desiree Perez and Juan Perez in 2003, the 26-year-old star wore a form-fitting white dress with a bold slit on the bottom and a diamond choker
Along with a dramatic smoky eye and a heavy hand of blush on her cheeks, the 41-year-old singer styled her dark brown hair in loose waves.
Jay-Z looked happy about the event as he chatted with friends like Swizz Beatz, who wore a velvet tuxedo and yellow tinted glasses.
Meanwhile, the 23 Grammy Award winner wore a black suit and smiled as he gave photographers a peace sign.
Chic: For the event, the Texas-born artist completed her ensemble with a pair of open-toed crisscross heels, which showcased her green pedicure
Glam: As she waved to spectators and friends, the songwriter (née Megan Pete) was bursting with confidence with a reserved smile on her brilliant pout.
Mingling: Jay-Z looked happy about the event as he chatted with friends like Swizz Beatz, who wore a velvet tuxedo and tinted yellow glasses
Among the star-studded guest list were Meek Mill, Dave East, Swizz Beatz, Vic Mensa, Victor Cruz, Fabolous, Van Jones and Lil Uzi Vert.
Mill wore a black Louis Vuitton shirt and matching pants.
East wore a purple velvet jacket, black pants and loafers for the intimate event.
Good vibes: Meanwhile, the 23 Grammy winner wore a black suit and smiled as he gave photographers a peace sign
A-list: Among the star-studded guest list were Meek Mill, Dave East, Swizz Beatz, Vic Mensa, Victor Cruz, Fabolous, Van Jones and Lil Uzi Vert
Beau: Meek Mill wore black Louis Vuitton button down and matching pants
Beau: East wore a purple velvet jacket, black pants and loafers to the intimate event
The club reopened earlier this month for the first time after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jay-Z opened the 40/40 Club in 2003, named after the exclusive “club” of baseball players that made 40 home runs and stole 40 goals in one season.
Only three MLB players in history have achieved this feat, first accomplished by Jose Canseco in 1988, followed by Barry Bonds in 1996 and Alex Rodriguez in 1998.
Cool dude: Swizz Beatz was seen wearing a green velvet striped blazer with matching pants
Turn heads: Vic Mensa, 28, opted to wear a bold patterned jacket, matching pants and Doc Martens
Making an appearance: Victor Cruz and Fabolous were both seen attending
The rapper expanded the 40/40 Club to Atlantic City in 2005 and Las Vegas in 2007, although those clubs have since closed.
The party comes just days after Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Tiffany campaign was unveiled, where his wife Bey wore an iconic diamond.
Beyonce was pictured wearing the famous 128.54 Tiffany Diamond, valued at $ 30 million.
She was also dressed similarly to iconic character Holly Golightly, played by the indelible Audrey Hepburn in the classic 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Beaming: Van Jones was seen smiling brightly as his photo was taken
Casual: Lil Uzi Vert wore a pink “Human Made” hoodie, jeans and black and white sneakers
Jay-Z is also preparing to go into another business, recently applying for an online sports betting license from the New York Gaming Commission.
The rapper, 51, is working with mogul Michael Rubin on a project called Fanatics Sportsbook, which also involves gaming software company Kambi, insiders said. TMZ Monday.
The Brooklyn native and Rubin are among many high-powered gaming organizations to submit nominations, including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and WynnBET have also done so, sources telling the outlet that at least two will be approved. by state officials.
Tiffany’s: The release comes just days after Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Tiffany campaign was unveiled, where his wife Bey wore an iconic diamond
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9937129/Megan-Thee-Stallion-rocks-skintight-white-dress-Jay-Zs-40-40-Club-18th-anniversary-NYC.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]