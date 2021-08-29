Megan Thee Stallion Wears Bodycon White Dress at Jay-Z’s 18th Birthday Party 40/40 in New York City

All eyes were on Megan Thee Stallion as she strutted the blue carpet for Jay-Z’s 18th anniversary 40/40 club on Friday night in New York City.

Arriving at the VIP Lounge, which Beyonc’s husband co-founded with Desiree Perez and Juan Perez in 2003, the 26-year-old star wore a form-fitting white dress with a bold slit at the bottom and a diamond choker.

For the event, the Texas-born artist completed her ensemble with a pair of open-toed crisscross heels, which showcased her green pedicure.

As she greeted spectators and friends, the songwriter (née Megan Pete) was bursting with confidence with a reserved smile on her brilliant pout.

She was also carrying a huge white quilted Chanel bag, which contained all of her essentials for a fun night out.

Her fellow rapper Remy Ma wore a plunging black mini dress, which she accessorized with studded heels and a sparkly clutch.

Along with a dramatic smoky eye and a heavy hand of blush on her cheeks, the 41-year-old singer styled her dark brown hair in loose waves.

Jay-Z looked happy about the event as he chatted with friends like Swizz Beatz, who wore a velvet tuxedo and yellow tinted glasses.

Meanwhile, the 23 Grammy Award winner wore a black suit and smiled as he gave photographers a peace sign.

Among the star-studded guest list were Meek Mill, Dave East, Swizz Beatz, Vic Mensa, Victor Cruz, Fabolous, Van Jones and Lil Uzi Vert.

Mill wore a black Louis Vuitton shirt and matching pants.

East wore a purple velvet jacket, black pants and loafers for the intimate event.

The club reopened earlier this month for the first time after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay-Z opened the 40/40 Club in 2003, named after the exclusive “club” of baseball players that made 40 home runs and stole 40 goals in one season.

Only three MLB players in history have achieved this feat, first accomplished by Jose Canseco in 1988, followed by Barry Bonds in 1996 and Alex Rodriguez in 1998.

The rapper expanded the 40/40 Club to Atlantic City in 2005 and Las Vegas in 2007, although those clubs have since closed.

The party comes just days after Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Tiffany campaign was unveiled, where his wife Bey wore an iconic diamond.

Beyonce was pictured wearing the famous 128.54 Tiffany Diamond, valued at $ 30 million.

She was also dressed similarly to iconic character Holly Golightly, played by the indelible Audrey Hepburn in the classic 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Jay-Z is also preparing to go into another business, recently applying for an online sports betting license from the New York Gaming Commission.

The rapper, 51, is working with mogul Michael Rubin on a project called Fanatics Sportsbook, which also involves gaming software company Kambi, insiders said. TMZ Monday.

The Brooklyn native and Rubin are among many high-powered gaming organizations to submit nominations, including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and WynnBET have also done so, sources telling the outlet that at least two will be approved. by state officials.