Five facts to know: USF





WILMINGTON, North Carolina After opening the 2021 regular season with a victory on Thursday, the UNCW men’s soccer team makes its first country road trip on Sunday, August 29, with a 7 p.m. visit to USF at Corbett Stadium. . The game between the Seahawks and the Bulls can be seen live on ESPN +, while live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com. An audio broadcast of the contest can be found on the official Bulls website at GoUSFBulls.com. UNCW, which opens a three-game road swing with Sunday’s game, kicked off the 2021 regular season in a winning fashion on Thursday afternoon with a 1-0 win over Lafayette at the UNCW football stadium. Junior forward Jalen Anderson scored the game’s only goal in the 40th minute with a penalty after being shot in the penalty area. junior goalie Gabriel Perrotta made two saves in the win to secure the 15th shutout of his college career. USF also enters Sunday’s game looking to improve on its season opener after beating Jacksonville, 4-1, Thursday night at Corbett Stadium. Junior midfielder Henrique Gallina recorded a brace and an assist as the Bulls outscored Jacksonville, 17-6. FIVE FACTS TO KNOW It’s been a long time UNCW and USF meet for the first time since September 19, 1986, when the Bulls won a 2-0 victory over the Seahawks in Tampa. Do both steps The Seahawks will look to go undefeated in their first two games for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. The UNCW recorded back-to-back wins to start the campaign six times during this span. Awesome in August UNCW holds a 10-1-1 record in its last regular season games on August 12. The Seahawks went on a 10-game unbeaten streak in August on August 30, 2019, with a 4-2 loss to Georgia Southern. Pack your bags The Seahawks play the first of nine road games on Sunday night when they visit USF. UNCW set a 1-3-2 away record during the 2021 spring season. We have our eyes on you Forward UNCW Graduate Student Nicolas molina was named on the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy watchlist on Thursday, becoming one of 44 players to secure a spot on the list. He is the first UNCW player to win the Hermann Trophy Watch List award since Philippe goodrum in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncwsports.com/news/2021/8/28/mens-soccer-five-facts-to-know-usf.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos