It’s the best dress trend ever
The knit dress trend is back in force in 2021. You might not have realized it, of course, because in many ways it’s the kind of dress that never really goes out of style. However, there is one key part of this year’s style that French women have always mastered. When it comes to dresses knitted in France, the french are more likely to opt for a fitted version. No sagging and loose bags for our friends from across the Channel, thank you very much. Instead, these are considered knits that are more form-fitting and have some sort of structure.
This is the case with the chic black version of Khaite that I spotted on Camille Charettre some time ago. The sweetheart neckline is what really makes this dress sing, but I also love the understated nature of the long sleeves. This season, the brand released a new take on this dress, but this time it’s all about off-the-shoulder silhouettes. I also like the fitted, backless Ellie Delphine Christopher John Rogers rainbow version of Ellie Delphine.
As for the brands that are following this trend well at the moment, there are the bodycon ribbed dresses from Mango, Ganni and Arket, as well as a high-necked belted version of Zimmerman that’s a wardrobe classic in the making. I’d bet you’d be hard pressed to find a knit dress you didn’t like in the edit below. Keep scrolling to find out more.
Style Notes: The back! Colors! The fit! Everything about this mesh dress is perfect.
Style Notes: Knit dresses are ideal maternity clothes.
Style Notes: A slightly looser fit of course, but note how it still fits around the waist and on the arms.
Style Notes: Ellie Delphine’s love for mesh dresses is also evident with this exceptional version.
Style Notes: Camille Char Write wearing this Khaite dress.
SHOP KNITTED DRESSES:
Street Long-sleeved backless dress (1275)
Zimmermann Concert Long Sleeve Knit Midi Dress (1441)
Khaity Scalloped Cold Shoulder Dress (1803)
Totme Scoop-neck wool dress (702)
You love Amalia Ribbed knit dress (552)
H&M Knitted dress (25)
& other stories Ribbed-knit midi dress (65)
Marlet Knit suspender dress (59)
Cos Off The Shoulder Knitted Tube Dress (40)
Mango Cotton-blend knit dress (36)
Ganni Long-sleeved mixed-knit dress (195)
Isabel Marant canvas Meg Knit Maxi Dress (325)
Mozh Mozh Leba striped knit dress (130)
Acne Studios Slub knit dress (510)
Nanushka Canaan Knit Turtleneck Dress (305)
Remains of Birger Christensen Evial army green ribbed-knit midi dress (190)
Jonathan simkhai Espreranza camel ribbed-knit midi dress (520)
Galvan Rhea Teal Rib Knit Cardigan Dress (525)
Ganni Knit tank dress (275)
Zara Ribbed-knit midi dress (28)
