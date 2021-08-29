Fashion
Edmonton rider Marco Arop extends his streak of podiums by placing 3rd in Paris
Marco Arop is on five podiums in as many Diamond League races this season with a third place in the men’s 800 meters at the Meeting de Paris on Saturday.
Running for the third time in eight days, the Edmonton runner crossed the finish line in one minute 44.74 seconds behind winner Wyclife Kinyamal (1: 43.94) and fellow Kenyan Ferguson Rotich (1:44 , 45) who won a silver medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics. .
Arop entered the track at Charlty Stadium after back-to-back Diamond League victories at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, and Lausanne, Switzerland.
In early July, Arop placed second and third in five days on the professional track and field circuit in Stockholm and Monaco.
WATCH | Arop is on the 800 meters podium for the 3rd time in 8 days:
The 22-year-old failed to advance to the Olympic final after a time of 1: 44.90 in the semifinals.
A traditional favorite, Arop changed tactics on his return to the track and claimed his first Diamond League victory in return mode.
His season and personal record of 1: 43.26 is just 6-100ths of a second off Brandon McBride’s Canadian record.
Sprinter Aaron Brown of Toronto was the only other Canadian to make the top three that day as he finished behind Americans Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek in the men’s 200.
Photo finish
Brown stopped the clock in 20.20 in a slight tailwind, tying the time for his sixth place in the Olympic final. The Florida resident has only run under 20 seconds this season, with 19.99 in the semi-finals in Tokyo.
WATCH | Brown beaten by the American duo in the men’s 200 meters:
The 29-year-old ran 20.18 in more gusty conditions on Thursday in Lausanne.
Kerley, who won silver in the Olympic 100, clocked a PB of 19.79 on Saturday to win in a photo finish after passing Bednarekin in the final seven meters.
Bednarek, 22, opened the season with a 19.65 in Miramar, Fla. And a 19.78 at the US Olympic Trials in late June before winning silver in Tokyo in 19.68. Thursday in Lausanne, he achieved a winning time of 19.65.
A week ago, Matt Hughes left his home in Toronto for Paris with “big goals in mind” and lost just 21-100th of a second to tie his 8: 13.56 SB of the Olympic heats in the 3000 steeplechase of. Saturday, placing fifth out of 14 finishers. .
The 32-year-old Oshawa, Ont. Native sat near the back of the field at the start, moved up to sixth and stayed there on the lap with 400 meters to go.
WATCH | Hughes 5th, El Bakkali injured in men’s steeplechase:
In Tokyo, Hughes delivered his best Olympic performance in the men’s steeplechase, clocking 8: 16.03 on a wet track for the highest ranking a Canadian ever achieved in the event.
Soufiane El Bakkali, who became Morocco’s first men’s Olympic champion when he crossed the finish line in 8:08.90 on August 2, was eliminated from Saturday’s competition just 300 meters after the start of running when he hit the first barrier and suffered a cut on the inside of his thigh.
6 PB in the women’s 3000
Benjamin Kigen led a Kenyan sweep of the podium posting a 2021 best world time of 8: 07.12 ahead of Abraham Kibiwot (8: 09.35) and Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (8: 10.21 SB).
A native of Toronto, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford was the only Canadian to compete in Paris and finished 10th of 13 finishes in 8: 44.21 in the 3,000m, nearly six seconds off her 8: 38.51 SB.
Six women set their career best times, including winner Francine Niyonsabain, a world record of 8: 19.08 for a Burundi record. She also broke Olga Yegorova’s meeting record that the Russian had held since July 6, 2001.
Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia and Margaret Kipkemboi of Kenya completed the podium in 8: 19.52 and 8: 21.53, respectively, the two PBs.
Toronto resident Kate Van Buskirk, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo at 34 in the women’s 5,000, paced the first half of Saturday’s race.
In a highly anticipated women’s 100m, reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herahwon for the seventh time in her last eight races in a competition record of 10.72 seconds to defeat Jamaican teammate SherickaJackson (10.97) and the Briton Dina Asher-Smith (11.06).
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, also of Jamaica, held the previous mark of 10.74 on July 4, 2015, but was unable to run on Saturday due to reported strain in her hamstrings after finishing in a 10.60 PB, ahead of Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne.
Thompson-Herah, 29, had run the second fastest 100 of all time a week ago with a record 10.54 to win the Préfontaine Classic.
WATCH | Thompson-Herah breaks Fraser-Pryce meeting record in Paris:
