Katrina Kaif’s 1-lakh One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress is the party outfit you’ve always wanted | Fashion trends





Bright yellow may no longer be a dominant trend, but its vibrant quality makes it a universally loved color perfect for any season. Whether on the red carpet or a casual look, several B-Town celebrities are also known to serve up trendy looks in this shade. The latest star to show some love for the hue is Katrina Kaif, who chose a bright yellow midi dress for her latest commercial. Katrina recently shot an ad for a food delivery app. She donned a brightly colored one-shoulder bodycon dress for the shoot and looked absolutely stunning. Her ensemble is the party outfit you’ve always dreamed of. The dress comes from the shelves of the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana. If you want to add the Katrina look to your wardrobe, we’ve also found the pricing details for you. Read on to find out its cost and how Katrina designed it. Katrina Kaif in an asymmetric yellow dress. (YouTube / Zomato) ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif in 28k print top and mini skirt benefits St. Petersburg Katrina turned heads with her captivating look in the Dolce & Gabbana dress for the commercial shoot. The bright lemon yellow ensemble featured a one-shoulder detail with a sweetheart neckline. The dress was accompanied by a fitted bodice that perfectly accentuated Katrina’s curvaceous figure. According to the brand’s website, the stretch-silk crepe dress is inspired by the scents and vibe of Sicily. With its timeless look and comfortable stretch cady, the garment enhances Katrina’s sensuality and femininity. Katrina Kaif in an asymmetric yellow dress. (YouTube / Zomato) Katrina wore the ensemble with minimal style. She just donned a pair of gold earrings and matching strappy pumps with the one-shoulder dress. Leaving her hair open in a middle part and styling it in soft curls, she rounded off her hairstyle. Reddened cheeks, a crisp outline, kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmering eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined brows, and a bright pink lip shade completed Katrina’s lam. Katrina Kaif in an asymmetric yellow dress. (YouTube / Zomato) Want to add Katrina’s sculpting midi to your wardrobe? Well, it’s currently available on the Dolce & Gabbana website and is called a one-shoulder cady dress. it’s worth it 1,51712 (1,750 euros). The Dolce and Gabbana dress. (dolcegabbana.com) What do you think of Katrina’s dress? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

