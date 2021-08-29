Fashion
Adam Johnson’s girlfriend reduced to selling “old clothes” on Depop after 60,000 aces a week sentenced
PAEDO footballer Adam JohnsonThe girlfriend has been reduced to flogging what are believed to be her old clothes on Depop.
This month, The Sun exclusively revealed that Johnson is back with his girlfriend Stacey Flounders after the couple broke up following his 2016 conviction for sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
And now it looks like the couple are trying to make ends meet by advertising second-hand clothes on resale site Depop.
The account, which is owned by Stacey, features an advertisement for a navy Dolce and Gabbana tracksuit on sale for 120.
Other photos deleted since showed a man wearing a D&G sweatshirt with an asking price of 50.
Stacey – who runs a party planning business – wanted the same amount for a similar top and pants combo on a listing in January, the source said.
A gray hoodie was at 55, a black jogger at 75, and a Balmain men’s hoodie at 130.
Another mode of income for the couple – who share a six-year-old girl and a baby boy born in July – appears to be the flogging of designer dogs.
The couple just unloaded a litter of cute cockapoo puppies, which exchange hands for up to 4,000 per puppy, another friend said.
Johnson and Stacey sold the dogs via Facebook before the baby was born in July – and are planning a second litter next year.
Buddy said: It’s easy money for very little expense, so it’s not obvious to repeat the exercise next year.
Stacey met Johnson in 2011 while working for her father Garys, the Norwegian offshore company.
It’s easy money for very little expense
A friend
She had grown up in Hartlepool, a few miles south of her hometown of Easington, County Durham, and they hit it off right away.
They have grown closer in his final months at Manchester City.
They then moved in together shortly after signing for Sunderland on a $ 10million move in 2012 with a salary of 60,000 a week. However, in the spring of 2014, their relationship was in trouble.
His trial learned that he had started texting other women.
Stacey later revealed that he was cheating on her with at least 12 other people, although she didn’t know it at the time.
Things came to a head in January 2015 when Johnson arranged to meet a 15-year-old Sunderland fan in his Range Rover.
They met on January 17th so he could give her an autographed shirt and he then sent her a series of affectionate texts to arrange a second meeting so he could get a “thank you kiss”.
They saw each other again on January 30 and soon after pulling up in his Range Rover they started kissing and engaging in other sexual activities.
Johnson claimed he stopped after the kiss because he felt guilty about Stacey and her daughter.
But the jury at his trial decided he had lied.
He was convicted of sexual activity after he admitted earlier to grooming and kissing the girl.
He was cleared of another charge of sexual activity.
The lawsuit learned he texted her to discuss going even further in a third meeting.
He said he wanted to take off her jeans, suggested they would go in the back the next time around, and explained how horny she was.
Johnson was sacked by Sunderland while Adidas tore up his 10,000-a-year sponsorship deal.
It was a long way from his early career when he played for England at the Under-19 and Under-21 levels before making his debut in the full-fledged international squad in 2010.
He ended up getting 12 caps for his country over the next two years, scoring two goals.
Johnson started his club career at Middlesbrough before moving to Man City and then Sunderland.
