Francesca Hung on her favorite fashion designers, essential wardrobe pieces and post-containment style trends





What are the three essential elements of your wardrobe?

I’m not reinventing the wheel: a pair of high-waisted Zara jeans or white Ginger & Smart sneakers and a black Balmain blazer. Must-have jewelry?

My Apple Watch and a big gold Amber Sceats chain. Do you remember a favorite piece of clothing from your childhood?

When I was three, my dad went on a work trip to Texas and bought me a pair of cowboy boots. I did not want to take them off and refused to wear any other shoes in kindergarten. What was your worst fashion mistake?

Don’t do a flash test before going to a David Jones event about a year ago. There are all these pictures of me in a see-through dress. And your first fashion moment?

The first time I wore a piece straight off the catwalk, an amazing white dress with cutouts and a huge green, white and blue skirt to a Tommy Hilfiger event in 2019. Francesca is a big fan of German influencer Leonie Hannes who uses bright and vivid colors. Credit:Getty Images What’s at the top of your fashion wishlist?

I have the golf bug, so I’m looking for a nice outfit to play on. Something preppy. Is there a current fashion trend that you like? Because I was stuck at home, I Instagram look at all these people overseas and love all of the vibrant colors associated with it, especially the pink and green. This is something I want to try when it gets a little warmer and I’m allowed to go out! What are you wearing in bed?

Peter Alexander pajamas. Is there something you would never wear?

Doc Martens. I don’t think I’m cool enough to pull them off. What shoes do you wear the most?

Superga or Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Who is your favorite fashion icon?

German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne. I love everything she wears and puts together the beautiful bright colors, pairing silky dresses with combat boots What do you wear on a typical workday?

I tend to favor things that appear on screen or make a statement. I am always excited to try new things. For example, for the Fast Furious premiere I wore a gorgeous orange outfit from budding Perth designer Nilofar Khirzad. What’s your favorite laid back casual Sunday look?

A teal blue tracksuit from Rozalia Russians’ collaboration with Atoir is the most comfortable thing I have ever worn. This article appears in Sunday life magazine within the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale August 29. To learn more about Sunday Life, visit The Sydney Morning Herald and Age. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

