Heidi Klum Puts Her Cleavage Front And Center In A Dazzling Gown As She Attends Dolce & Gabbana Party

She rarely looks less than extraordinary.

And Heidi Klum was definitely a sight to see when she kicked off day one of Dolce & Gabbana’s weekend event in Venice, Italy.

Taking her Instagram stories on Saturday, the gorgeous model, 48, looked resplendent as she attended the star-studded feature in a sparkling full-length gown that showcased her cleavage.

The mother-of-four looked ageless as the hand-crafted strapless dress hugged her incredible figure.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel looked heavenly in a diamond chandelier necklace and earrings.

She didn’t need much else to look stunning in the dress designed by Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana. The long, red nails added a classic touch.

Heidi’s blonde hair was shiny, styled in loose curls with her bangs pinned back. He was pushed aside and placed over her shoulder.

After the event, she took to Instagram to share the results of her evening with her 8.4 million followers.

On Saturday, the track star uploaded four consecutive posts to the photo-sharing app. In the first, she shared a snapshot as she leaned in to kiss her dapper husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, in a bright orange double-breasted suit.

He wore diamond encrusted shoes that complemented his wife’s dress.

‘I [heart emoji] You are so too much, ” she captioned, adding a smiley emoji with mini hearts.

The next two items were solo shots highlighting the high-end fashion look of the TV host. She looked really happy to be at the party.

Under the photo carousel she wrote: “THANKS [Dolce and Gabbana] for the most beautiful night ”, and added an Italian flag and a red heart emoji.

Then she posted a three second black and white reel heading towards the camera while Marilyn Monroe Diamonds are a Gentlemen Prefer Blondes girl’s best friend.

Finally, Klum shared a slightly longer five-second reel with his 17-year-old lookalike model daughter, Leni klum, who wore a miniature version of her mother’s dress.

Leni’s look was much shorter and had suspenders, but was just as flattering as her mother’s.

The two walked hand in hand through the expansive Palazzo Ducale, where the Alta Gioielleria Woman event was held.

The mother-daughter duo were seen arriving in the Italian town on Friday ahead of the sprawling haute couture event.

The teenager, who is following in her mother’s footsteps, has already appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany.

The podium superstar shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore. She is also a mother of three with her ex-husband Seal; Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

She and Seal separated after seven years of marriage in 2012. Heidi remarried, marrying guitarist Kaulitz in February 2019.

See double: Klum shared a longer reel with her 17-year-old lookalike model daughter Leni Klum, who wore a miniature version of her mother’s dress