2 bodies found where men say they buried mom and sister in the backyard of Lyon: the police

Police digging in the backyard of a house in Lyon announced on Saturday that they had found two bodies where the brothers who live in the house say they buried their mother and sister.

The brothers, who were sitting outside on lawn chairs near the house during the searches, were handcuffed and taken into custody on Saturday afternoon without incident. They were brought in for further investigation, but no charges have been laid, Lyon Police Chief Tom Herion said.

The Sun-Times does not identify the brothers as they have not been formally charged.

Earlier today, forensic investigators digging in the yard found two containers buried about one foot below the ground. They later confirmed that human remains were in the containers, but the bodies were not identified, Herion said.

Herion called this a very sad situation and noted that covering up a death is a crime.

The remains were taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and autopsies were due to begin on Sunday, Herion said. It could take up to three months to establish a cause of death, he added.

It is far from over; this will continue for an extended period, Herion said.

One of the two brothers taken for further questioning on Saturday in Lyon. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

During the digs on Saturday, the two brothers were sitting under a tree down the street from their house. They said they were concerned about their pets, two cats and two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Schnauzer mix that had been home. The brothers also said several pets were buried in the yard.

Herion said aid services took the dogs but police could not find the cats.

A neighbor, who described the men as anti-social, said there was no indication the house was as crowded as police had described it, although the brothers were cited on several occasions for the state of their overgrown garden by vegetation.

Martha Castaneda, who lives across from the men, said there was no maintenance on the property and a neighbor cut the grass.

We complained about this because it’s an eyesore, Castaneda said.

This has been a problem, said Brian King, who has lived near the house for 30 years. And we have known things [been] ongoing for some time.

Lyon Police Chief Tom Herion spoke to media on Saturday after investigators found the remains of two bodies in the backyard of the home of two brothers who said they buried their mother and sister over there, in the 3900 block of avenue du Center in Lyon. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The house came to the attention of authorities when public works officials noticed that water had not been used in the house for over a year.

A wellness check Thursday at the home in the 3900 block of Center Avenue in the western suburbs revealed dirt and excessive clutter. But the investigation took a turn when Herion asked one of the brothers about their mother.

This brother, who is 45, said he buried his mother in the back yard. His sister too.

The man and his 41-year-old brother showed police exactly where they said the bodies were buried.

The brothers told police they buried their mother, who King described as a female yard worker in 2015 after their sister caused her death by pushing her down a staircase.

Four years later, in 2019, the brothers buried their sister in the yard after her death, they told police. On Saturday, the brothers said their father died in a hospital in 2017.

The brothers were taken to MacNeal Hospital for medical and psychological assessments and were subsequently released. A spokesperson for the village said the brothers had been accommodated at a nearby hotel and social service agencies had assisted them.

Several neighbors have expressed concerns about the brothers’ mental health.

Asked about the outcome of their psychiatric evaluations, Herion replied: All I’m going to tell you about mental health is … were subsequently released from MacNeal Hospital, which is a mental hospital, without be incarcerated.

Two bodies were found buried in containers in the backyard of a house in block 3900 of avenue du Center in Lyon. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Herion said he believed the brothers offered to bury their family members because they found out this house was going to be doomed and they wanted to get ahead.

As to why the men were not arrested on Thursday when they admitted to having buried two bodies, Herion said: There is an old adage: No body, no crime.

We didn’t have a body back then …. Once the bodies were identified, now we have a criminal offense, now we can actually verify that it happened.

