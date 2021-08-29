Last year the Big Ten football season was postponed until the spring, so we’re really looking at a 2021 2.0 season as football returns to the fall.

The women’s team had a great year during the shortened spring calendar. Earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament (14e for 25-year-old head coach Lori Walker-Hock!), the Buckeyes beat Stony Brook 5-1 in the first round, then suffered a season-ending loss to Santa Clara 1-4 in the second round.

Overall, the team finished 8-3-3; in addition to the loss of Santa Clara, the other losses were both at the hands of Rutgers. Ten of the team’s eleven starters are back for the fall season. The top four scorers return, including Emma Sears, who has scored six times and Kayla Fischer, who has scored five. Defenseman Izzy Rodriguez, a third All American team, returns to the back line. Rodriguez and Fischer were both part of the first All Big Ten team in the spring.

While there is certainly a lot of optimism for this year, the Buckeyes’ schedule is far from easy. Even the preseason exhibits were tough as the Bucks gave up their two highly regarded games. Our Lady and Pitt. The season started in earnest on August 19, when Ohio State lost to 15e-class BYU 0-3 in Provo, Utah. The home field, so far, has been more friendly with the Buckeyes beating state rivals Akron and Bowling Green, by scores of 4-1 and 3-1, respectively. Sears scored three goals in Akron’s game and forward Fischer scored two against BGSU, as the Bucks improved their record to 2-1.

Next stop is # 2 North Carolina on Sunday, then # 19 Central Florida on Thursday 9/2. Additionally, three Big Ten enemies are currently ranked: # 7 Penn State (9/26), # 22 Rutgers (10/3) and # 18 Michigan (10/17).

Yeah, the program looks like a real row of murderers. But Walker-Hock is adept at making the most of his players, as shown by his overall record of 262-179-52. And she has a lot of talent to work with this year.

Buckeye’s men’s team, led by fourth-year head coach Brian Maisonneuve, hope to improve on the spring record.

The reason for last season’s poor success is easy to spot: Ohio State just hasn’t scored much. They finished the shortened schedule with a 3-6-1 record. Ten games, and the Buckeyes were shut out in five of the six games they lost, scoring just ten goals in total.

On the bright side, the Bucks are firing all of their goal scorers from last year, several freshmen played really well in the spring, and have promising new freshmen for this year.

Midfielder Laurence Wootton of Halstead, England, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last year. Wootton is joined by last year’s starters Parker Grinstead (midfielder), Xavier Green (midfielder), Deylen Vellios (defender), Ty Konrad (forward), Thomas Gilej (defender) and goalkeeper Noah Lawrence. In the spring, Lawrence played in the net every minute of every game.

A few new arrivals are attracting attention. Nathan Demian, a defenseman from British Columbia, has played on the Canadian U-15 and U-17 national teams and is well seasoned internationally. Incoming goalkeeper Max Trejo played with Sports KC, and Tommaso Villa participated in the Columbus’ crew Academy. All of them seem ready for some quality playing time.

The men’s season began on Friday, August 27 as the Bucks beat Memphis, by a score of 3-2, in the first match of the Wolstein Classic in Columbus. Wootton started his season well with two goals and Xavier Green netted one in the net. The second game is Sunday against the University of Alabama, Birmingham. The following weekend, Ohio State travels to Bloomington for the IU Classic and will face Xavier on Friday (9/3) and Creighton on Monday (9/6).

After non-conference games against West Virginia, Akron, Cleveland State and Bowling Green, the Buckeyes face a list of away games from the Big Ten at Northwestern, second to Indiana, Michigan State, and Rutgers. Maryland, Wisconsin, 11eRanked ranked Penn State and Michigan will come to Columbus and play at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiumm. Go dollars!