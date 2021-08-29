Back to school fashion





Cars and coffeeA local trade school is hosting an event to welcome those interested in a skilled trade. Big Al was in Sacramento with a preview. 17 hours ago

American Coast CookoffPrepare to smell the meat! The annual All American Rib Cookoff is about to begin! 17 hours ago

Chalk it Up Art FestivalBECOME CREATIVE AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE COMMUNITY 18 hours ago

Strong Male & Female CompetitionSUPPORT AN ASBL THAT HELPS LOCAL YOUNG PEOPLE 18 hours ago

Auburn Farmers MarketLOCAL FRUITS AND VEGETABLES 18 hours ago

North Stanford Garage SaleCome visit over 200 homes that are opening their garages and showcasing the offers to Rocklin at the 27th Annual North Stanford Garage Sale! 18 hours ago

All American Coasts Cook OffIt’s time for the 4th edition of the All American Rib Cookoff! The event will feature over 25 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attendees will enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands / live music, a super fun kids’ area, and more. 19 hours ago

Music for teens – 08/28Tina plays random songs! 19 hours ago

Back to school fashionIt’s back to school ! Go back to school and get back to normal with an anything but ordinary look. Dressed by acclaimed fashion guru Ashley Meyers, students and teachers will learn a thing or two about this fall’s hottest trends. 19 hours ago

Hollywood Headlines – 08/28We’ve got your latest show business news in today’s Hollywood headlines! 20 hours ago

Michael MarquesYou can find your producer at the Auburn Farmers Market! 21 hours ago

Studio lessons for childrenUnfortunately, the World Health Organization says 80% of children don’t get enough physical activity. Life Time has just launched Kids Studio classes for children aged 5 to 13! Big Al Sams was here becoming physical! 21 hours ago

Auto show with Nifty’s mom!The Galt Area Historical Society invites you to McFarland Living History Ranch for a fun-filled day for our annual Galt Drive Down Memory Lane Car Show featuring vehicles from 1972 and older and local vendors. This year the McFarland Ranch Antique & Collectible Faire will be included 21 hours ago

We’re just curious – 8/28If you broke a world record, what would it be? 21 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update 08/28/21Here’s your latest weather and news update with Tina Macuha and Ashley Williams. 21 hours ago

Ant Hill Road Army Community volunteers mobilized to deal with the Caldor fireAfter leading a small army that stayed behind to fight the flames of Caldor Fire, Robert Reid was back on the bulldozer. 2 days ago

Question of the day / Dance party Friday – 08/27We end the week with Courtney’s question of the day: what is a good farewell song? Everyone answers, then we dance until the weekend! Have a good weekend everyone! See you tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. for the Good Day weekend! 2 days ago

A loving farewell to producer Tessa!Good Day Producer Tessa is advancing her career, and we wish her good luck! Before he leaves, however, Cody has a set of “Nose Notes” for Tessa to play! We love you, Tessa! Good luck! 2 days ago

Hammer and stain in LodiHammer and Stain in Lodi is open to all your crafting and crafting skills! Jamie Reyes joins Cody to talk about their space and a unique business opportunity! 2 days ago

“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the State Theater in AuburnAuburn State Theater is back for live performances on September 4th as “The Drowsy Chaperone” takes the stage! Director Ray Ashton joins Dina to tell us more! 2 days ago

Visitors urged to stay away from Tahoe due to Caldor fireWith the closure of Highway 50 and the expansion of the Caldor fire evacuation zone, authorities are urging people to stay away from Tahoe for now. 2 days ago

Trivia Toast – 8/27It’s the latest game show sweeping the nation! Trivia Toast! 2 days ago

Choose your news – Leftovers! – 08/27Previously John had Dina, Court and Cody “Choose The News”, now John is back (rummaging in the fridge) for the stories they didn’t choose! It’s time for “The Leftovers!” 2 days ago

Have a nice day RewindDid you miss anything fun or funny during today’s show … well, right? Here’s where you can find it! It’s a good rewind day! 2 days ago

