Lafayette Christian Bumps into Zachary in Dramatic Way in High Level Jamboree Showdown | High schools





Zachary scored a last-minute touchdown to beat Lafayette Christian on Friday, but the Knights left the field feeling optimistic for the regular season. Led by a point with 28 seconds left, quarterback Zachary Eli Holstein threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kameran Senegal to take the Broncos to a 12-6 victory at the jamboree. In LCA’s last practice, quarterback JuJuan Johnson completed 17 and 21 yard passes to Darian Riggs and Bennett Derouen before time runs out. “I am extremely proud of the way we came out and competed,” said ACL coach Trev Faulk. “Year after year you watch a championship contender across the line with Zachary.” Linebacker Brayden Zeigler’s 50-yard interception return gave the Knights a 6-5 lead with 2:44 left. “It was a huge boost to give us some life,” said Faulk. “Zeigler had the game of the day.” While the Knights weren’t injured by defensive stars Fitzgerald West, Jordan Allen and Brylan Green, the ACL defense did well against Holstein. Until the late touchdown, the Texas A&M four-star engagement was 11 of 19 for 66 yards. “Our kids played extremely well with these guys,” Faulk said. “They have some really good players on their side. They are a contender every year. “We tried to mix the pressure on their quarterback. We played a little zonal coverage. We played man-to-man concepts. Our kids did a really good job with the exception of the one game. the end. My hat is to our children. They came and competed. “ The ACL defense made a big save after Zachary kicked off the second half. After two failures, Masey Lewis sacked Holstein to force a three-and-out from Zachary’s 18-yard line. “It was huge after half-time,” said Faulk. “We wanted to get a good kick. We got the touchback on kickoff. Then we got the three-and-out to give ourselves a chance to return the field. “We ended up starting our training at their 40-yard line. Masey was exceptional. Some of our young defensive linemen did a good job. For the most part, our cornerbacks did a good job holding up. . “ Zachary, who has won three Class 5A crown titles in the past six years, has been equally stingy in defense. The Broncos allowed only a first try until the last ACL try. “We’re going to get better,” Faulk said of his attack. “We’re always finding each other, finding our way. That’s why you want to get a team like St. Martinville involved and play a team like Zachary in the jamboree. “That way you don’t go into week 1 with a false sense of yourself. You get to see some areas you need to improve on and then get down to business.” Faulk has said he hopes to have his full roster available for the season opener at Westgate. “We were without five or six starters tonight,” he said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that these guys will come back next week. We’re facing a bit of adversity early in the season. I’m really proud of the guys who stepped in and played bigger roles tonight. . “It was great preparation and a great test for Westgate next week. They are similar to Zachary in that they have a lot of qualified and talented guys with a staff who do a really good job with them.”

