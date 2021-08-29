Chelsea Boots A Fashion Editor Swears By





Photo credit: Courtesy of Koio If I had to pick just one pair of shoes from my closet, the Koio Chelsea boot would probably be the winner. I find it funny, because I never really wore a Chelsea boot before owning this pair. Other styles of boots, yes. But when I got this set with their smooth leather and super-comfy, sturdy studded sole, I found myself putting them on more often than not. Before Covid, I would run all over New York City for dates and meetings, or up all day on a shoot. They became an easy option to slip on when I needed a balance of comfort and polish. These shoes are also quite versatile, which I learned when I started to consider them for most of the outfits I would put on. For example, I would pair a long sleeve pleated leopard mini dress and sheer tights and boots make it a little cooler. Paired with straight jeans and a black blazer, they look super stylish. Or just wear jeans and a t-shirt, the look is laid back and laid back. They are the perfect option to slip on when you're not sure if it's going to rain and still want to look good. I have to admit, honestly, I don't like wearing rain boots unless, of course, it's a hurricane outside and I absolutely have to leave the house. But the sole of these stompers is water resistant and therefore can withstand the elements unlike a classic Chelsea boot with a leather sole. Bonus: it is also an easy airport shoe because it is easy to put on and take off without difficulty. Lifestyle change. If I look at the price per wear, these have probably already paid for themselves. I can't tell you how many times I have worn these boots and people ask me where they can find them. I will never forget when iconic model (and muse Halston) Alva Chinn loved them while filming for CGV, I knew I had a winning pair. I'll admit taking a break from my darling boots during the hot summer months, absence makes the heart more loving, right? But now that fall is on the horizon, I can't wait to put them on and run around town again.

