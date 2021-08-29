Jessica Simpson Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In Bodycon Dress





Jessica Simpson fans believe she is pregnant, as the 41-year-old stuns in a tight, bodycon dress for “a romantic date.” The actress and fashion mogul is fresh out of Instagram photos showing her spending time as a couple with husband Eric Johnson, but it didn’t take fans long to wonder if baby # 4 was on the way. Jessica is the mother of children Maxwell, Ace and born in 2019 Birdie mae– she made the headlines after the birth of her third child for losing 100 pounds in just six months. Jessica Simpson Has Fans Who Think She Is Pregnant Scroll down for photos. The singer, who regularly shares family photos on her social media, updated her beauty and legs by wearing a plunging and form-fitting dress, as well as sky-high heels. Flaunting her weight loss and proving she’s kept it all, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star stunned fans in her strapless, leopard-print look, posing like a bomb and with her hands on her waist. “Come knock on my door,” wore the star looking at her beautiful house. She also shared a photo with sporty-faced ex-husband Eric, writing, “Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s date night. This is where it got tricky as fans apparently suspect the star of being pregnant. Earning Likes was a fan who wrote, “Three Company… ..she’s pregnant!” Users, who commented on the star’s appearance this year because they allege she had Botox or fillers, have jumped in. She looks very slim and fit, but she also looks puffy. Then again, another was not so convinced – nor impressed by the PO’s comment. They retaliated: “I don’t think she is and you should never say that because if she wasn’t it could really hurt her feelings and enough people have judged her body for years when they should.” just let her do it. She is beautiful!” Some also wondered if it was just the shape of the dress. One follower wrote: “I also thought I was pregnant. Has a bit of a bump and is in very good shape otherwise. Dress pattern to hide it? Jessica continues to involve her family in all aspects of her life. Her 9-year-old daughter Maxwell made headlines for designing bed linen for Jessica’s best-selling brand, Jessica Simpson Style. Meanwhile, her son Ace has improved his baseball game, with Jessica making the headlines as a stylish “mom” as she attends her son’s games. Little Birdie, well, she’s cute as a button on her mom’s Instagram. Click here for her bikini body.

