Professional stylists help our editors tackle everyday wardrobe issues – Robb Report

Style in a crisis? Does the closet need a reboot? Even the best dressed among us have to call in reinforcements every now and then, which is exactly what three of our writers did. Personal stylists aren’t just for red carpet regulars, so they’ve tapped into services across the professional spectrum to solve their individual wardrobe issues and find out what expert coaching can do for the fashion game. of the average man.

Giuseppe de Corato, Corato Workshop

Arrived in a whirlwind of energy and carrying a bottle of limoncello, Giuseppe de Corato, my stylist for a few hours, proved himself in a few minutes. He is confident that we will work well together because, he says, after consulting me online, we have a similar style, which is true.

With a long career in men’s retail, most recently running his own business, Corato Workshop, where it stores small Italian producers offering expertise in different areas, such as Loyal for cashmere or Caesar Attolini for sewing, de Corato is both a stylistic advisor and a cheerleader. He procures clothes for his clients for specific occasions or creates wardrobes for those who have little time or the inclination to do it themselves.

New York stylist Giuseppe de Corato, pictured here, specializes in classic men’s clothing with an Italian accent.



Photo courtesy of Giuseppe Corato

The task I assigned to de Corato is simple. I don’t want more clothes sold to me; what I need are more options than what I already have: dress matchmaking, if you will. Like about 8% of men, I suffer from some color blindness – some greens and browns turn to mud in front of me, for example – so playing with the undertones in the color wheel can be difficult.

I got around that by sticking to blues, browns, and grays, with cream, beige, and black appearing in the supporting cast. And while de Corato pairs a few of my favorite sports coats with some of my shirts and pants that I might not have looked for, the benefit I get from him is structural. After a recent move, my clothes are still strewn in the closets of three different rooms in my apartment; from Corato suggests that’s half of my problem, because I can’t see all of my outfit options in one place. Soon we are putting together cashmere jackets with flannel pants and knitwear, while my summer wardrobe is shipped elsewhere. Simple stuff, sure, but it helps. Dressing should never be complicated. –Paul croughton

Ilaria Urbanati, Hollywood stylist

My mandate was, I thought, pretty straightforward: to refine a style formula based on my own personal capsule collection of favorite pieces – boots, deconstructed blazers, oxford cloth button-down shirts and, most importantly, black jeans. One problem: my guide, a cutting edge stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who dresses a dapper male Hollywood Who’s Who – Adrien Brody, Donald Glover, Chris Evans, The Rock, Rami Malek and more – doesn’t care about denim in general, let alone black jeans. “Midlife crisis black,” she calls him at one point on a call. Ditto for shirts, at least on a daily basis: “Why wear a shirt if it’s not compulsory? Guys can be so much more comfortable now. At least we both love turtlenecks.

After a phone conversation to get to know each other, I send my measurements, some pictures of myself and pictures of the moodboard – standard operating procedure in terms of customer process. Urbinati recommends ditching jeans for easy, perfectly fitted pairs of pants – dark gray or navy, not black – like Rag & Bone’s Cut 2 chinos, combined with a knit polo shirt from Todd Snyder or a round neck John Smedley, the whole thing will go well with the new Boglioli blazer already hanging in my closet. In winter, she says, replace the crew neck with a turtleneck. This is what I was looking for: a streamlined, modular, modern office-friendly plan for dressing based on everyday basics, as well as under-the-radar bullion coins.

Todd Snyder Merino Wool Polo Shirt, $ 248; Rag & Bone cotton chinos, $ 225.



Todd Snyder / Rag & Bone

The formula is basic but infinitely variable, and Urbinati recommends other brands that will add flavor to the recipe: Dolce & Gabbana and Eleventy Milano to dress things up; General Officine for a perfectly proportioned casual outfit; the optimist for “the greatest t-shirt in the world”. And, if you really have to, Simon Miller and Mother Denim for the black jeans. “Just don’t wear them with more black,” she warns. “And add a brown boot and a brown belt to make it feel more European, less ‘I was playing in a punk band in college.’ “-Josh condon

I have a uniform that suits me. The problem, as I explain to Bruce Pask, menswear director of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, and Marc Etlin, personal stylist at BG, is that it does work a bit. too much good:

I have a closet full of thinner black pants, white oxford shirts, and crewnecks that anyone reasonably should own, and yet I keep buying variations on the same elder Mormon seller-cum theme. -Prada. So we meet in the retail mecca to spice up my sartorial staple diet.

While store stylists will be happy to consult at home, Etlin tells me that this work is increasingly done on Instagram, scrolling through a new customer’s feed to “assess what’s in his area. of comfort and what is one or a half turn away. from this. ”Given the same nature of my fashion rut, we start on the third floor, which is home to several niche brands that Pask says may meet my need for“ special, but not too special pieces. While browsing the shelves, the duo makes a complete diagnosis of my clothing trends, discussing with me the different scenarios for which I dress: work, special events, average weekend outing.

Tom Ford mohair jacket, $ 4,180. Officine Générale cotton-modal corduroy trousers, $ 280.



Bergdorf goodman

At the same time, they assemble a rack of items that match my existing uniform while coloring slightly off the lines: a pair of spacious pleated corduroys from Officine Générale; a square shirt with a camp collar Issey Miyake; a strong-shouldered costume from Tom Ford. All of their suggestions reinforce a central and pragmatic lesson: by riffing on the proportions that I usually favor, for example a wider-leg pants worn with my existing fitted shirts or a jacket with slightly dropped shoulders with my usual narrow pants – my favorite pieces. . can be worn again. “It’s not about replacing everything you wear,” Etlin says.



“It’s about creating new possibilities. –Kareem Rashed