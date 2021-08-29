Fashion
Christine McGuinness bursts flashes in see-through dress after admitting feeling ‘exhausted’ after school vacation
Christine McGuinness caused a stir when she walked the red carpet in London in a stunning dress.
The mother-of-three traveled to the capital for a rare night after admitting she was “exhausted” after the summer school vacation.
Christine, the wife of A Question Of Sport and Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness, wowed in a fishtail dress with feathered shoulders and sheer panels at the 2021 British LGBT Awards at The Brewery.
The 33-year-old model documented her special night on Instagram, including an image capturing photographers snapping her on her arrival.
“I wore this smile all night @britishlgbtawards THANK YOU for having me,” she captioned the photos with a love-eye emoji.
“I had such a lovely evening surrounded by amazing people … pinch me.”
“Superb,” commented one fan.
“Gorgeous chuffin,” said another.
Meanwhile, Paddy joked that he was “scared” by a line of dolls at the house.
“I just told my youngest daughter that she doesn’t need half of these dolls,” he said.
“The second from the right definitely heard me.
“If anything happened to me, it was the blue striped top! # Weekend #saturday #dolls #freakingmeout #chucky.”
Christine had previously opened up to admit that she and Paddy were feeling “exhausted” after the summer school vacation.
The beloved mom, who regularly shares family life on her social media, wrote to other parents: “Summer vacation is almost over. Hope you all enjoyed some more family time.
“My babies made me proud as always, they do so well outside of the routine.
“I used to cry every time they had school vacation because they struggled so much, but a little blessing from the blockages is that they have adapted to spending a lot of time at home!
“That being said, we are all ready to go back to school. Mom and Dad are exhausted.”
Earlier this month, Paddy celebrated his birthday with an adorable cake made for him by his children.
The Bolton TV presenter and comedian was ecstatic with the special gift from his eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and four-year-old daughter Felicity.
The adorable dad, 48, shared photos of himself looking elated as he admired his cake at the dining table with his kids.
Paddy and Christine were married at Thornton Manor on the Wirral in June 2011.
In 2013, the couple welcomed their twins Leo and Penelope into the world after three years of trying to conceive.
And in 2016, former Real Housewives of Cheshire guest star Christine announced that she was pregnant with daughter Felicity again.
In 2019, Paddy and Christine, 33, enjoyed their first family vacation with their children, flying from Manchester Airport to Southampton to enjoy a trip to Peppa Pig World.
The siblings are all autistic and Christine recently shared her joy as Felicity left for a tasting day to help her transition from kindergarten to starting school properly in September.
