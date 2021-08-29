I tried Matalan’s 18 “bargain” dress and it’s perfect for any occasion – Elle May Rice





Matalan shoppers went crazy for a cute midi dress they spotted online this week – and I couldn’t help but try it on. Now that things are back to normal after the lockdown restrictions, shoppers are exploring social media for the best clothes and accessories. And items that can go from day to night are more popular than ever. This week, Matalan buyers spotted his Black heart print midi shirt dress on Instagram and were quick to share their love in the comments section. READ MORE: Primark shoppers have been won over by the 3.50 sports sets they need in every color Many hailed the dress as being perfect for any occasion. The dress, which is priced at 18, is black with small white hearts and has short sleeves and a belted waist to give it more shape. The midi dress is finished with a collared button front. The fabric of the dress was soft and looked a lot more expensive than it was. It was thin but not so much that I would need to worry about it being transparent.





(Image: Echo of Liverpool)

The fit of the dress was true to size and the material was pleasant to the touch – and didn’t itch or make any unwanted grip. The length was a bit long to be noon but I’ll put that down to my height. The matching belt provides extra shape and even gives you more options to wear the dress. I tried it tied at the front and back and I could definitely see why buyers said the dress would work for any occasion. I would definitely wear this dress to work or for drinks with friends. It all depends on how you style it – just changing where the belt is tied makes a huge difference. At 18, I can see why Matalan buyers are rushing to pick up this dress – I’m certainly glad I did. The Matalans heart print black midi shirt dress is priced at 18 and can be ordered online here . You can find your nearest Matalan store here . Get the best stories delivered straight to your inbox by subscribing to one of our free newsletters

