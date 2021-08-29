



Kim Kardashian shares new BTS photo of herself in wedding dress at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ event

The keeping up with the Kardashians The star took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of herself backstage in the Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress she wore to Thursday’s concert. Held at Soldier Field in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago, Kim and Kanye hosted a mock wedding during the event. Towards the end of the show, Kim stepped out wearing a gorgeous wedding dress, including a long white veil that obscured the face, as the traditional wedding music played through the speakers. Kim shared a photo of herself stepping out in the dress, but also included a photo of herself in the room’s changing rooms, wearing the dress and sitting next to Kanye. She also included another photo of herself and Kanye in matching leather looks. Their son, Saint, is also in the snap. The third Donda event had many much talked about moments, including the fiery and controversial Kanye DaBaby and Marilyn Manson cameos. ET learned that the overall message of the Chicago Listening Event was that love is used as a force that moves everything forward and into a new phase. It was about a new chapter and the healing power of love and love that Kanye has for his mother. The events come after a difficult year for Kanye after Kim filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. It should be noted that the mock wedding ceremony was just part of the performance and didn’t mean the two were together again. Kim has come out to show support at the other two of Kanye Donda listening events that took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair also recently reunited for lunch in Malibu, CA, earlier this month. A source told ET last week that Kim and Kanye “are on very good terms.” “Although they are going through a divorce, they still spend time together alone or with their children,” the source said, adding that “they make dating a priority.” For more on the Kanye Listening Event, watch below. Why Kim Kardashian doesn’t change her name amid Kanye West’s divorce Kim Kardashian and Kanye West apparently recreate their marriage The Significance of Kanye West’s “Donda” Events in Atlanta and Chicago

