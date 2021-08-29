Fashion
Khloe Kardashian torn apart by fans for photoshoping her thighs and waist while showing off a fitted figure in a leather dress
KHLOE Kardashians fans slammed the reality TV star for apparently photographing her thighs and waistline in her latest social media post.
The 37-year-old flaunted her hourglass figure in a tight leather dress as she posed against a car.
Khloe wore a black leather mini dress with over the knee boots and seductively leaned forward as she rested her arms on the front of her car while pulling out her famous butt.
She captioned the night shot: Pretending to be a night owl
While her sister Kim commented to say she’s THEE FLYEST !!!!!!!, fans took to Reddit to accuse the mother of a child of being “desperate” and to retouch her body in the photo.
Lmaaao’s buttocks were altered as well, one user claimed.
Another said: Photoshop on her thighs
A third wrote that Khloes’ thighs looked fused from all over Photoshop, while another suggested the reality TV star was trying to make them look fuller to match her **.
Aside from fans thinking she had altered her thighs and butt, others believed she had photoshopped her waist as well, with one joking that the car door is open in the back- plan to probably distract from the possible montage.
Earlier this week, Khloe appeared to suffer from yet another photoshop failure while posing in a cropped crop top and leather pants.
The KUWTKstar’s right arm had abnormally wavy lines and appeared distorted in relation to the rest of its body.
These photoshop allegations come after a clip recently surfaced of Khloe poking fun at overweight people in an interview.
She was charged with “body shame” after saying she “can’t stand” people complaining about being “fat” in a 2019 thread discovered by a TikTok user.
In the video, she said, “I can’t stand people eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they’re like [mock-crying] ‘I’m so fat.’
“And since, they won’t train, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink any more water, they won’t do anything …”
Critics raged against Khloe in the comments, with one writing: “So easy for her to tell when she has access to plastic surgery.”
Another added: “She’s literally the same person who cried when a photo of her that had not been photoshopped was leaked.”
In April, an unedited bikini photo from Khloeleaked online, in which she looked stunning while posing in a leopard print swimsuit.
Despite many compliments on her figure, her public relations and legal teams went wild to “clean up” the photo on the Internet, to no avail.
Khloe – who is the mother of True, her 3-year-old daughter – later stepped out to share her truth about the image, begging fans to understand the turmoil she has experienced over the years.
