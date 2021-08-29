Beyonce shows off stunning physique in tight black dress

Beyonce appeared to ignore the controversy over her recent campaign with Tiffany & Co, as she took to Instagram over the weekend to post a series of images with no captions.

The former Destiny’s Child star looked stunning in the shots, wearing a tight black dress, but remained silent on the post despite recent reports that she was “disappointed and angry” with the luxury jeweler.

The singer, 39, was out with her husband Jay-Z on Friday in New York City to celebrate the rap mogul’s 18th anniversary of the 40/40 club.

Beyonce wore the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany diamond, in a photoshoot with her husband, who debuted last week – becoming the fourth woman – and the first black woman – to wear the gem.

However, the chart-topping brand and luxury jewelry brand have come under fierce criticism over the decision to showcase the controversial diamond, with many social media users drawing attention to its controversial history and circumstances under which it was extracted.

The diamond was discovered in a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa, in 1877 – at a time when the country and its mines were under British colonial rule – and when predominantly black migrant workers were subjected to horrific conditions throughout. by receiving derisory benefits, and sometimes not, paying in return.

According to a source close to Beyoncé, the singer was not aware of the controversial history of the diamond and was outraged that she had not received more information on the origins of the jewel.

“Beyonce is aware of the reviews and is disappointed and angry that she was not told about questions about her story,” an anonymous insider told The Sun.

“She thought every final detail had been checked out, but now she realizes that the diamond itself has been overlooked.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from Beyonce and Tiffany & Co. for comment.

The Tiffany diamond at the center of the backlash was mined from the De Beers Kimberley mine in colonial South Africa in 1877, when black workers were forced to work in appalling conditions for minimal pay.

The work was dangerous and unhealthy, the workersforced to work in cramped conditions, often causing fatal accidents.

Conditions outside the mine were no better, with workers’ housing lacking natural water and waste disposal, with 1,144 deaths from various illnesses, including pneumonia and scurvy between 1897 and 1899 only.

Traditionally, a blood diamond, also known as a war diamond, is a gemstone that has been mined and sold in order to fund military action against a government – as defined by the United Nations.

However, the term was also applied to rough gemstones quarried by people subjected to the same conditions that the Kimberley miners suffered in the 1870s – such as with the Tiffany diamond that Beyonce modeled in her campaign.

The story of the diamond has sparked a furious backlash against the singer and jeweler, with many social media users expressing outrage that the diamond is still being featured, especially by a woman of color who has been so openly against racism.

“I must have dealt with Jay Z and Beyonc’s Tiffanys campaign for a minute before I said anything, but how did no one see that the very first black women’s marketing angle on it doesn’t don’t do what they think he does when that shit is a real diamond in blood !!!! ‘ wrote a furious Twitter user.

Another added: “You don’t all celebrate Beyonce being the first black woman to wear a Tiffany blood diamond, following in the footsteps of Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga.

“This rock should be left alone in a museum explaining its history while paying for ongoing repairs, not on parade.”

Although Beyonce has yet to comment publicly on the furious controversy surrounding her new Tiffany campaign, her mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on Thursday night to hit back at her critics, calling them hypocrites.

‘How many of you are socially conscious activists[s] your own diamonds? She asked herself. ‘I thought so! Well guess what did you go to try and verify where the diamond came from? Probably not.’

She added: “So when you get engaged you won’t have a diamond, you are going to put on a sterling silver bracelet and you better check where it came from and where it came from and why you. add it check calls for the leather you [wear] because they brought him from another country to ban and not to buy diamonds just because you are fair !! ‘