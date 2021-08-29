Beyonc gives Barbie all-round vibes in a must-see bodycon mini dress



















Beyonce set Instagram on fire in the middle of the night in a mind-blowing LBD that we want in our closets right now. The superstar singer was amazed when she shared several photos on Instagram that showed her looking amazing in a tight black mini dress that featured an bare neckline. And that was just the start of his stellar ensemble. MORE: Beyoncé’s Bewitching Halterneck Dress Ignites Instagram In Stunning New Photos With Jay-Z Queen Bey teamed the look with an iridescent hot pink coat and matching pink wedge heels and accessorized the ensemble with a matching pink pearl bag and fierce black oval sunglasses. Beyoncé drove fans crazy when she hit Instagram in a head-turning LBD To top it off, the Ivy Park mogul casually sipped from a bling-out Versace mug for an extra touch of spice. We loved the outfit and found a similar dress on Shein for under $ 10. SHEIN Notch Collar Bodycon Dress, $ 7, Shein BUY NOW As usual, Bey’s fans and famous friends lost her when the snaps hit their streams, with Vanessa Bryant dropping fiery emojis and a fan ringing, “My Barbie is literally wearing these same shoes!” Another added: “Impeccable!” RELATED: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Secret Wedding Tribute to Each Other Revealed It is clear that the mother of three is entering her 40th year of life on a high note. Ahead of her 4th birthday, Beyoncé gave fans a treat when she shared several stunning photos of herself posing with husband Jay-Z in a jaw-dropping LBD that we won’t soon forget. The singer completed the look with pink wedge heels and a matching coat. The Black parade The singer was dazzled in a campaign for Tiffany and Co. that showed her wrapping her arms around Jay-Z, with her back to the camera, revealing the dress’s backless design, which included sultry cutouts at the hips. Beyoncé’s stunning metallic pants will take your breath away – and we’ve found the best fool There was also a breathtaking Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace hanging around her neck and on her back which had a huge dreamy yellow diamond pendant. It turns out that it was a 128.54-carat diamond worth $ 30 million that only three other people have ever worn, including Lady Gaga, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Beyoncé and Jay Z looked amazing in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co. Jay-Z, meanwhile, stood by his side, holding his back in a black tuxedo paired with a white collar shirt underneath. “ABOUT LOVE | @tiffanyandco,” Beyoncé captioned the photo. The music icon shared two more ethereal photos from the campaign, one showing her standing confidently in front of a rarely seen Basquiat painting as Jay-Z sat in a wooden chair by her side. Flawless indeed. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

