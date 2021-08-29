Lady Gaga fashion: meat dress, Oscar looks and more [PHOTOS]

Lady Gaga didn’t just disrupt the music industry when it debuted in 2008, but fashion as we know it. Her avant-garde style and willingness to take risks have spawned some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the modern era. The singer’s aesthetic has been refined in recent years as she entered her thirties and progressed to a new stage in her career, but that didn’t stop her from turning heads on just about all the red carpets she walks.

Some of Gaga’s most memorable looks were showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she wore everything from a Victorian-style gown and menswear to her instantly iconic ‘meat dress’. She also pulled off a few headline-grabbing stunts, arriving at a Grammys in an eggshell and entering the American Music Awards red carpet on a mechanical white horse. She has continuously blended art and pop throughout her career, often referencing iconic figures from the past, such as David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe and Audrey hepburn. Check out our photos above of some of Gaga’s most iconic red carpet looks over the years.

Victorian look

Gaga made a strong impression at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards with a Victorian-inspired dress. A golden half mask completed this gloriously gothic look.

Alexander McQueen Art Print

Continuing her series of daring outfits at the VMAs, Gaga wore a feathered helmet, white hair with blue tips, artwork printed on her dress, and armadillo shoes. The outfit was in honor of the designer’s recent passing Alexander McQueen.

“The meat dress”

In terms of the Gaga costumes that have made their mark in pop culture, the “meat dress” at the 2010 VMAs is right up there. The dress, made from raw beef, was the singer’s way of protesting the “don’t ask, don’t say” policy, claiming she was not just a “piece of meat”.

Points and spirals

For her Grammy debut in 2010, Gaga was fitted with spiral rings around her dress. She also wore a spiky ornament which can be considered a weapon.

Jo calderone

At the 2011 VMAs, Gaga reinvented herself again, this time presenting herself as a male alter ego, Jo Calderone. Dressed in a blazer with short, greased hair, she paid homage to a very particular brand of the Italian man.

The egg

Gaga proved at the 2011 Grammys that there is more than one way to make an entry. The singer arrived on the red carpet inside a giant, closed egg, which was carried by a group of very physically fit individuals.

White horse

Another glorious entry for Gaga came at the 2013 American Music Awards. The superstar arrived in a lavender Versace dress as she rode a mechanical white horse.

Metallic versace

Gaga adopted a more refined look at the 2014 Oscars, wearing a metallic Versace dress. She accented the dress with a baby pink belt.

Brandon Maxwell plunging

At the 2015 Grammys, Gaga went for a more revealing look, wearing a silver Brandon maxwell dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a high front slit.

Red gloves

Gaga wore a puffy, sparkling Azzedine Alaïa gown to the 2015 Oscars, one of her most streamlined outfits to date. But in Gaga’s signature form, she wore bright red gloves to complete the outfit and match her lipstick.

Marilyn monroe

On the night of her 2016 Golden Globe win for “American Horror Story: Hotel,” Gaga wore a black velvet Versace dress with a plunging neckline. She also returned to old Hollywood with a hairstyle inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Met Gala Metallic

To match the theme of the 2016 Met Gala, Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology, Gaga wore a metallic Versace jacket with fishnets. She completed the look with a wild hairstyle to evoke the 80s.

Ziggy stardust

At the 2016 Grammys, Gaga wore a custom blue Marc Jacobs dress that paid homage to the late David Bowie and his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. She also wore extremely high heels and a mane of orange hair.

White jumpsuit

At the 2016 Oscars, Gaga wore a white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. Gaga performed her Oscar nominated song, “Til It Happens to You” at the ceremony.

Grammy Punk

Gaga went all-out punk at the 2017 Grammys, wearing a crocodile-print jacket, leather, fringes and fishnets. She also uncovered her belly and left little to the imagination.

Feathers for Venice

2018 was a big year for Gaga, with her first leading role in “A Star Is Born”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. At the end of the festival, she wore an eye-catching pink feathered dress from Valentino.

Blue at the Golden Globes

Nominated for the 2019 Golden Globes for her performance “A Star Is Born”, Gaga evoked the 1954 Judy Garland movie version. She wore a blue Valentino dress and matching blue hair, as well as a $ 5 million diamond necklace from Tiffany’s.

Glittering silver

At the 2019 Grammys, Gaga showed up with a shimmering silver dress. She also donned another diamond necklace from Tiffany’s.

Audrey hepburn

For the 2019 Oscars, where Gaga was nominated for two awards for “A Star is Born,” the singer-actress opted for an Audrey Hepburn style. She wore a black Alexander McQueen dress and a sleek bun.

Met Gala Camp

The 2019 Met Gala was a camp, and Gaga proved she’s the queen of the camp with multiple outfit changes on the red carpet. She donned a huge Brandon Maxwell pink dress, before changing to a black outfit with an umbrella, a pink dress with a phone accessory and finally, she stripped down to her underwear, while wearing a elaborate eye makeup.

Inauguration 2021

Gaga served the reality of “Hunger Games” at the 2021 unveiling of Joe biden. The artist wore a navy blue jacket, a red skirt and a giant dove brooch during the performance of the national anthem.

