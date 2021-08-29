Lady Kitty Spencer Looks Ethereal In An Elegant Sequin Dress At The Dolce And Gabbana Fashion Show

Lady Kitty Spencer looked radiant as she arrived at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Venice on Sunday.

Princess Diana’s niece, 30, donned a gorgeous cream knee-length dress, adorned with sequined flowers and dripping with pearls.

Lady Kitty’s appearance comes after her honeymoon stay at a 3,590-per-night hotel in Italy following her marriage to millionaire businessman Michael Lewis, 62.

Lady Kitty carried her belongings in a boxed bag adorned and accessorized with stunning dangling diamond earrings.

The British aristocrat, who is a spokesperson for the Italian fashion house, elevated her sculptural figure with silver heeled sandals that had an ankle buckle.

The English rose gave the camera a subtle smile as she walked into the fashion show alongside Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum.

The event takes place in St. Mark’s Square in the city, with the beautiful architecture as a backdrop for the track.

Kitty’s appearance comes after the socialite and her husband, the chairman of the Foschini group, Michael, were residents of Hotel Il San Pietro in Positano, where rooms cost up to 3,590 a night.

The couple first checked in at the five-star hotel three days after their lavish wedding in Rome on July 24, which has been dubbed the social event of the year.

The pink hotel is located on the heights of the hills of Ravello and offers an incomparable view over the bay.

Lady Kitty shared beautiful photos of the hotel’s salmon walls and stairs which resulted in stunning views of the sparkling water.

Wearing an orange bodycon cocktail dress from Dolce & Gabbana, she looked in her element as she took in the view from the hotel terrace.